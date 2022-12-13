Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Over 2000 served at 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 2000 people were able to be served earlier on Friday during the 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon. Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and give out nonperishable items and meals for people in need this time of year. Among...
wdhn.com
Dothan City School career and technical program receives state award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Tech, the Dothan City School Career and Technical Education School, has been awarded the state’s Work-Based Learning of Excellence Award. According to a release from Dothan City Schools, the award was based on the success of the first-ever Dothan Tech Job Day in February 2022. Dothan Tech was one of four winners from the 10-county Workforce Council region.
wtvy.com
Connolly admits she's in a treatment program
The 4WARN Weather team has been tracking storms as they move through our area. Wiregrass invention teaches deaf student to play the guitar. Headstrom learned how to play the guitar at school with the help of the Chord Buddy. It’s an invention from Dothan entrepreneur, Travis Perry. Alabama Dance...
Andalusia Star News
Myers named new CEO at Mizell Memorial Hospital
After an extensive search process, the Mizell Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announced that Mitchell Myers would be stepping up to lead Mizell Memorial Hospital as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “I am extremely grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity and look forward to the successful future...
wdhn.com
County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
wdhn.com
Lawsuit filed against South Dale County EMS
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against South Dale County EMS, claiming the emergency service failed to provide workman’s compensation insurance for its employees. According to the lawsuit filed on December 14, South Dale County EMS is required to secure insurance coverage...
wdhn.com
Enterprise City permit increase for 2023
Enterprise, Ala (WDHN) — Starting the first of January 2023, the City of Enterprise will hike the cost to obtain building permits in the city limits. The city council approved the increase as part of a new ordinance in the September 20 meeting. Residential building permits for new builds,...
wdhn.com
Critically acclaimed writer and Dothan native holding a book signing in the Circle City
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Pulitzer Prize nominated author and native son, Charles McNair, is returning home for the release tour of his latest novel, The Epicureans, and is bringing some friends from the rolling green hills of Ireland with him. On Tuesday, December 20, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., the Thirsty Pig...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Alabama Dance Works brings Christmas cheer with “Elf Academy”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan based dance company, Alabama Dance Works, is bringing some Christmas cheer to the Wiregrass this weekend. This morning, the company began their inaugural performance of “Elf Academy” at the Dothan Civic Center. A few thousand local students attended the debut. “Elf Academy”...
washingtoncounty.news
Downtown Chipley business owners fight for parking
Downtown Chipley business owners came out in force to the Chipley City Council meeting Dec. 13 to voice their concerns over the possible sale or lease of the parking lot at the old KC’s Pizza. Wolfpack Alliance, LLC submitted a request to the council for the parking spaces adjacent...
wdhn.com
State denies former DA’s request for detailed information for his defense
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The State of Alabama has asked the court to deny the recent information requests filed by former Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson, calling it a “fishing expedition”. Over the past few months, Johnson’s defense has put in motions for the state to reveal...
wdhn.com
LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Wreaths Across America ceremonies
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, December 17th, the state of Alabama will honor our nation’s veterans by hosting the 14th annual Wreaths Across America Day. There will be ceremonies in Daleville, Enterprise, and Dothan. At Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan, they will lay the wreaths at 12:00 p.m....
Troy Messenger
TFD responds to Friday structure fire
According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16. The Pike County Communications District received a call at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 16 for a reported structure fire located at the 700 block of U.S. Highway 231 South. Troy FD arrived within four minutes of the call, according to the release.
wtvy.com
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
Vietnam aviator’s ashes scattered at Army training site
Soldiers and Airmen from Fort Rucker were on-hand to help Linda Burch say a final goodbye to her husband of 56 years, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen A. Burch, a Vietnam veteran and former Army UH-1 “Huey” pilot, in a small ceremony.
holmescounty.news
Bonifay police officers recognized for assisting fire victim
Two Bonifay police officers were recognized in Monday night’s Bonifay City Council meeting for going above the call of duty to help a woman safely out of her residence after a kitchen fire erupted Saturday evening. Bonifay Police Department, Bonifay Fire-Rescue and Holmes County EMS responded to the structure...
WSFA
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
wtvy.com
1 killed in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Dothan, according to Dothan Police Department (DPD). The shooting happened at Alexander Court, a residential neighborhood on the east side of Dothan. DPD says the victim is 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan. “The victim was in...
Comments / 0