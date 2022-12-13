EMTA updates bus route schedule starting Dec. 17

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) released updated bus route adjustments to take effect on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The affected routes are listed below:

Route 16

Route 23

Route 25

Route 30

Route 229

University Services Routes 17, 18, 19 & PennWest Edinboro Express will not run while students are on winter break and will resume regular operations when classes return.

The Erie County Community College west campus’ new sheltered stop, located at

2403 W 8th Street, will begin service by Routes 30 and 31 starting Dec. 17.

“The EMTA is proud to partner with the Community College. This new hub will allow

students and staff of the community college, Millcreek residents and other EMTA riders easy

access to the entirety of the city and county,” said Jeremy Peterson, EMTA CEO. “We will

continue to listen to the needs of the community and make adjustments to our services to

best fit Erie County.”

For more information on these updated route schedules, please visit the EMTA online or call their customer service at 814-452-3515.

