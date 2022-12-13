Read full article on original website
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a recent sunny Saturday getting a tour of the pair’s new house and then headed to St. Johnsbury to meet Lori and Bret Thayer, a couple who recently relocated to Barton from Denver.
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
Best Hospital In Vermont
If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
Nulhegan chief blesses Vermont ski area's new name, replacing ‘Suicide Six' moniker
POMFRET, Vt. — A Vermont ski area received the blessing from the leader of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation — in a celebration of the destination’s new name, which uses his people’s language. “Connecting this place with the original people who lived here...
Vt. Police Academy to ask for comprehensive training review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January
Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens
USDA Rural Development distributing millions of dollars in Vermont and New Hampshire
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont and New Hampshire United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development distributing millions of dollars to rural communities through climate initiatives. “If we can reduce our energy bills, people have more money to spend on other things. And I think that's a really important piece...
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What is the value of the Vermont brand? Does the cachet of the Green Mountain State in a company’s name bring in more business? And just who is allowed to use the Vermont name? When it comes to using Vermont in a company or product name, you might be surprised to learn that there are not many legal requirements. And the values consumers typically associate with the name might not necessarily be reflected in the product. Reporter Ike Bendavid dug into a company many Channel 3 viewers may be familiar with, but found their product appears to have little connection to Vermont.
Test Confirms Vermont Cellphone Coverage Remains 'Lacking'
If cellphone service where you live is so spotty that you leave your phone at home when you're out and about, you’re not alone. A new interactive map of Vermont’s cellphone coverage shows that in several towns, including Calais, Woodbury, Corinth and Ripton, service is poor to nonexistent.
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
A call-taker advises the anxious during a shift on Vermont’s suicide-prevention hotline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has two call centers that are part of the new nationwide 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 24-hour service, chronically underfunded since its inception in 2005, received a $400 million federally funded reboot this summer in response to a surge of mental illness in the U.S.
Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber
Property costs are going in the wrong direction. One solution: Tax land, not buildings and other improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber.
Shupe & O’Mara: The biggest wildlife bill in 50 years needs Vermont’s support
Our wildlife can’t wait. For wood turtles and hundreds of other at-risk species like Canada lynx and the Eastern meadowlarks, it would be a shame if this bill died inches from the end zone. Read the story on VTDigger here: Shupe & O’Mara: The biggest wildlife bill in 50 years needs Vermont’s support.
Illegal entries into Vermont surge in November
(The Center Square) – Foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S. are increasingly entering through Vermont at an unprecedented rate. In October, the Swanton Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which includes all of Vermont, saw a 676% increase in apprehensions of illegal foreign nationals compared to last year, according to Border Patrol data. Agents apprehended 334 people from 19 countries in October, and the “upward trend continues,” Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. ...
We are halfway there!
We have until Dec. 31 to send 40,000 meals Read the story on VTDigger here: We are halfway there!.
Vt. education officials to form ‘Family Engagement Council’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new opportunity for parents to influence their child’s education. The Vermont Agency of Education is looking for a group of 10 to 15 parents, guardians, and family members who want to weigh in on some key education issues over a two-year term.
Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season
Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities and utilities are prepping for what is expected to be the first major snow snowstorm of the season. With the snow expected to impact Friday’s commutes, many schools and senior centers have also closed for the day. The National Weather Service has issued...
