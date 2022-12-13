ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a recent sunny Saturday getting a tour of the pair’s new house and then headed to St. Johnsbury to meet Lori and Bret Thayer, a couple who recently relocated to Barton from Denver.
DERBY, VT
WCAX

New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
BURLINGTON, VT
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Police Academy to ask for comprehensive training review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
PITTSFORD, VT
WCAX

Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What is the value of the Vermont brand? Does the cachet of the Green Mountain State in a company’s name bring in more business? And just who is allowed to use the Vermont name? When it comes to using Vermont in a company or product name, you might be surprised to learn that there are not many legal requirements. And the values consumers typically associate with the name might not necessarily be reflected in the product. Reporter Ike Bendavid dug into a company many Channel 3 viewers may be familiar with, but found their product appears to have little connection to Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Illegal entries into Vermont surge in November

(The Center Square) – Foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S. are increasingly entering through Vermont at an unprecedented rate. In October, the Swanton Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which includes all of Vermont, saw a 676% increase in apprehensions of illegal foreign nationals compared to last year, according to Border Patrol data. Agents apprehended 334 people from 19 countries in October, and the “upward trend continues,” Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. ...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. education officials to form ‘Family Engagement Council’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new opportunity for parents to influence their child’s education. The Vermont Agency of Education is looking for a group of 10 to 15 parents, guardians, and family members who want to weigh in on some key education issues over a two-year term.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow

VERMONT STATE

