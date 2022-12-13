Read full article on original website
Local mother of seven surprised with new furniture during holiday event
Las Vegas Metro Officers and partners Quincy Gibbons (left) and Anthony Edwards (right) saw the need to help local mom of seven, Denise Williams, ahead of the holidays.
8newsnow.com
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
8newsnow.com
Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil was held on Saturday evening in remembrance of two toddlers killed in a car crash. The vigil was held on Scott Robinson Boulevard, as people gathered for Taylor and Rose Wilmer, who lost their lives in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11. The girls’...
thenevadaindependent.com
Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange
Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
Pahrump homeowner shoots, seriously wounds intruder, Nye County Sheriff says
A Pahrump homeowner shot and seriously wounded Thursday night an intruder who was wanted for violating his parole, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
Las Vegas bar gaining popularity for its over-the-top Christmas decorations
"People come in with gifts and offer if we want to add them to our decorations. We always say yes,” said Lorenzo Valoy, an employee at the bar.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Sewage tests show Clark County COVID transmission at record levels
UNLV's wastewater testing program has identified a spike in viral load that has dwarfed the January Omicron variant surge.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple location site in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be built in the Las Vegas valley will be located near North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, according to a Tuesday news release. The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site and marks the […]
Reward offered for man who robbed mail carrier
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man who pulled a gun on a postal worker earlier this week. It happened in a neighborhood near Pecos and Washington on the morning of December 9th.
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
luxury-houses.net
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
Suspect robs casino cage in Henderson, apparently unarmed, before driving away: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of robbing a casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort and evading police, officers said Tuesday afternoon. Just before 9 p.m. Monday night, the suspect, described as a Black male adult, entered the casino and demanded cash from a cage employee, Henderson police said. “The suspect did […]
news3lv.com
Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
North valley community mourns lives of two toddlers after suspected DUI crash
North Las Vegas Police say the two toddlers were not wearing proper restraints when the crash happened Sunday night, near Craig and MLK.
