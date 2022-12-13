ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Reese Scores Career High 32 In LSU’s Win Over Lamar, 88-42

BATON ROUGE —Angel Reese scored a career high 32 points on 13-15 shooting as the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team (10-0) defeated Lamar (4-5) on Wednesday night in the PMAC, 88-42. “I let the game come to me and my teammates do a good job for me,” Reese said.
Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Trev Faulk has resigned as head football coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, effective immediately. Faulk, who led the Knights to the 2022 state championship game in New Orleans, is leaving the team after seven years and four state titles. The school has released a statement in wake...
Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish. UPDATE...
Victim identified in St. Mary courthouse shooting

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
Louisiana State Police investigating in-custody death in St. Mary Parish

FRANKLIN, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE – Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Detectives have been actively investigating this incident. Detectives have determined through evidence that 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was engaged in a struggle with a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.
Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue.
Baton Rouge woman accused of boyfriend’s poisoning death found guilty of murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Meshell Hale allegedly killed her then-boyfriend Damian Skipper with poison, barium acetate purchased online, in 2015. Investigators also believe Hale murdered her husband Arthur Noflin using the same chemical. However, his body was found burned a year and the coroner could not test the body.
