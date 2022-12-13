Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Reese Scores Career High 32 In LSU’s Win Over Lamar, 88-42
BATON ROUGE —Angel Reese scored a career high 32 points on 13-15 shooting as the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team (10-0) defeated Lamar (4-5) on Wednesday night in the PMAC, 88-42. “I let the game come to me and my teammates do a good job for me,” Reese said.
cenlanow.com
Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Trev Faulk has resigned as head football coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, effective immediately. Faulk, who led the Knights to the 2022 state championship game in New Orleans, is leaving the team after seven years and four state titles. The school has released a statement in wake...
cenlanow.com
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana...
cenlanow.com
National Weather Service report: New Iberia tornado strongest of 5 in area
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles has issued its final report on the recent tornadoes that swept through Acadiana. The report officially confirmed 5 tornadoes from Wednesday, 2 in Rapides, 1 in Evangeline, 1 in St. Martin and 1 in Iberia Parish.
cenlanow.com
Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
cenlanow.com
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
cenlanow.com
Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado
UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish. UPDATE...
cenlanow.com
Victim identified in St. Mary courthouse shooting
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
cenlanow.com
Louisiana State Police investigating in-custody death in St. Mary Parish
FRANKLIN, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE – Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Detectives have been actively investigating this incident. Detectives have determined through evidence that 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was engaged in a struggle with a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.
cenlanow.com
Former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet fighting to keep law license
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former Lafayette city court judge Michelle Odinet, who admitted to using racist language in a video captured at her home last December, will try to persuade a judge this week to let her keep her law license. Odinet, who was heard on video using the...
cenlanow.com
FBI arrests schizophrenic man in connection with threat made against elementary school in Brusly
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from California caught the attention of the FBI after allegedly making a threatening phone call to Brusly Upper Elementary School on Tuesday, December 13. According to WBR Interim Superintendent David Corona, around noon on Thursday, December 15, the man was arrested in connection...
cenlanow.com
Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge woman accused of boyfriend’s poisoning death found guilty of murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Meshell Hale allegedly killed her then-boyfriend Damian Skipper with poison, barium acetate purchased online, in 2015. Investigators also believe Hale murdered her husband Arthur Noflin using the same chemical. However, his body was found burned a year and the coroner could not test the body.
Comments / 0