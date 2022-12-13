PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth City Council voted on Tuesday to spend $300,000 to investigate how the city used the American Rescue Plan Funding. The city council vote to investigate the forensic audit was 6-1, with Mayor Glover in opposition. The vote for the forensic audit comes after $80,000 worth of gift cards that were purchased using the American Rescue Plan Funding were unaccounted for.

