People need to home-school their children. Thank goodness that my child is grown. I would't send my child to this devil school system.
How in the heck is the school supposed to get these kids to quit disrupting the class? You can't continue to let these unruly kids keep kicking, biting, throwing stuff, etc. I say make the parents come to the class and quietly watch how their children act in school, then they will know what it's like trying to teach their unruly child every day. If they are doing it in preschool, they will continue on into public school. The kids have to be disciplined somehow without them having to be suspended. Are parents afraid to discipline their kids at home? You don't have to spank, yell, or beat them. There are other ways to discipline them without physical or verbal abuse. If they are taught at a very early age to respect adults and others, we wouldn't have unruly kids in school. I taught middle school many years ago, and they can be bad to at times. It's hard to teach them when they are being disrespectful to the teachers.
Parents with well behaved kids will welcome this stance. I'd rather not have mischievious kids who disrupt the class & have violent tendencies in school. Dangerous even. Or maybe have a detention class for them with very stern teachers?
