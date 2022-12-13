ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chapelboro.com

Carrboro: LGBTQ Letter, Future Library Site Update, and More

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, December 16th, 2022. He discussed a recent letter about LGBTQ rights, updated the construction of 203 S. Greensboro, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL

Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Climate Thursday: Ashley Ward from Duke’s Nicholas Institute

Senior Policy Associate at Duke’s Nicholas Institute Ashley Ward spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, December 15th. She discussed a recent trip to a Chatham County High School, including how optimistic their questions made her. The also discussed the economic payoff for Chatham County’s investment in green technologies.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

129 new jobs coming to Randolph County

Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Jonathan Byrd Brings Singer/Songwriter Series to Hillsborough

Story via David Menconi, Down on the Copperline, the Orange County Arts Commission. So much music-listening in the modern era happens at a distance. And while it can be cool, there’s still something bloodless about online livestreams or hearing a big-name act from the upper-level seats of a big arena. If all that leaves you in the mood for an experience that’s more up-close and personal, Jonathan Byrd has got an event for you. “Third Thursday Songwriters Showcase” will, as advertised, happen the third Thursday of each month beginning on Jan. 19, 2023. Each month’s show features a rotating cast of guests appearing with Byrd in an all-acoustic, microphone-free format in which they trade songs and stories and even entertain questions from the audience.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Honors Orange County First Responders at Men’s Basketball Game

Carolina Athletics honored first responders in Orange County at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech in the Dean Smith Center last weekend. Ten police officers, EMS, and firefighters were joined by their department leaders at half court to hear their names read aloud and be cheered by family, friends and Tar Heel fans in attendance for their service in the last year. The Salute to Community Heroes ceremony was organized by the Chameber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
RANDLEMAN, NC

