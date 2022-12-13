Story via David Menconi, Down on the Copperline, the Orange County Arts Commission. So much music-listening in the modern era happens at a distance. And while it can be cool, there’s still something bloodless about online livestreams or hearing a big-name act from the upper-level seats of a big arena. If all that leaves you in the mood for an experience that’s more up-close and personal, Jonathan Byrd has got an event for you. “Third Thursday Songwriters Showcase” will, as advertised, happen the third Thursday of each month beginning on Jan. 19, 2023. Each month’s show features a rotating cast of guests appearing with Byrd in an all-acoustic, microphone-free format in which they trade songs and stories and even entertain questions from the audience.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO