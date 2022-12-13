Read full article on original website
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: LGBTQ Letter, Future Library Site Update, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, December 16th, 2022. He discussed a recent letter about LGBTQ rights, updated the construction of 203 S. Greensboro, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Duke Energy plans Moore County power outage impacting 2,500 near Carthage on Saturday morning
Duke Energy officials said the outage should leave about 2,500 customers in the dark for up to three hours.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: New Town Manager, Reflection on 2022, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell. She discussed the appointment of Chris Blue as interim town manager, reflections on 2022, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Governor and first lady shop at Moore County small businesses weeks after power grid attack
We're days away from Christmas and Moore County was on the list of places to shop for Governor Roy Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough and Housekeepers
In today’s news: Hillsborough plans its train station, UNC housekeepers get a (small) raise, and Tar Heel basketball heads to the Big Apple.
WRAL
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade
Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
chapelboro.com
Climate Thursday: Ashley Ward from Duke’s Nicholas Institute
Senior Policy Associate at Duke’s Nicholas Institute Ashley Ward spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, December 15th. She discussed a recent trip to a Chatham County High School, including how optimistic their questions made her. The also discussed the economic payoff for Chatham County’s investment in green technologies.
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
theurbannews.com
Reward Offered for Information on Destruction of Electric Substations in Moore County
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy, and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards totaling $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:00...
chathamjournal.com
Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Chris Blue, From Police Chief to Interim Town Manager
Aaron chats with Chris Blue, who’s about to retire as Chapel Hill police chief – only to step into a new role as interim town manager.
sandhillssentinel.com
129 new jobs coming to Randolph County
Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A GLAAD report released last month is shedding light on the fraught state of drag artist-led events in the United States, and North Carolina is at the front of the pack. According to the report, North Carolina and Texas are tied for the highest number of drag events targeted by […]
Closings, trash pickup changes expected in Triad during Christmas and New Year’s holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. […]
chapelboro.com
Jonathan Byrd Brings Singer/Songwriter Series to Hillsborough
Story via David Menconi, Down on the Copperline, the Orange County Arts Commission. So much music-listening in the modern era happens at a distance. And while it can be cool, there’s still something bloodless about online livestreams or hearing a big-name act from the upper-level seats of a big arena. If all that leaves you in the mood for an experience that’s more up-close and personal, Jonathan Byrd has got an event for you. “Third Thursday Songwriters Showcase” will, as advertised, happen the third Thursday of each month beginning on Jan. 19, 2023. Each month’s show features a rotating cast of guests appearing with Byrd in an all-acoustic, microphone-free format in which they trade songs and stories and even entertain questions from the audience.
Former North Carolina teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
A Granville County teacher was arrested on Tuesday after having 'inappropriate activity' with a student, the sheriff said.
chapelboro.com
UNC Honors Orange County First Responders at Men’s Basketball Game
Carolina Athletics honored first responders in Orange County at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech in the Dean Smith Center last weekend. Ten police officers, EMS, and firefighters were joined by their department leaders at half court to hear their names read aloud and be cheered by family, friends and Tar Heel fans in attendance for their service in the last year. The Salute to Community Heroes ceremony was organized by the Chameber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro.
Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
chapelboro.com
History Matters: Bill of Rights Day!
Today is December 15, Bill of Rights Day! Scott previews his annual bell-ringing event, noon today at the historic Hillsborough courthouse.
