The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO