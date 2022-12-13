ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
radioplusinfo.com

12-17-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
wearegreenbay.com

Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
WBAY Green Bay

Door-to-door scam in Menasha

Door-to-door scam in Menasha
WBAY Green Bay

Police warns of new scam in Menasha

Police warns of new scam in Menasha
WBAY Green Bay

Man arrested for arson at Manitowoc bar

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been arrested on an arson charge in connection to a fire at a bar property in Manitowoc. Police say Alex M. Braun, 27, was arrested on Dec. 14. Police say Braun is a suspect in a Dec. 12 fire on the property of...
WBAY Green Bay

Shopper help with donation drive for the homeless

Shopper help with donation drive for the homeless
WBAY Green Bay

Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
WBAY Green Bay

Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison

Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison
WBAY Green Bay

Shoppers help fill the cruiser in Ashwaubenon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Metro Market on Lombardi Avenue hosted the food drive for the new community shelter. The drive was to fill the cruiser - to give to those who are in need of food during the holidays. Shoppers could purchase a bag of non-perishable items, then place them into the public safety cruiser to donate to local families.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff ends with arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a standoff on S. Ridge Road is over with the suspect taken in custody by 8 p.m. Action 2 News has a crew on the scene, and police say they’ll release more information later “as the investigation allows.”. With...
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect

Green Bay standoff suspect
