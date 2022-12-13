Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Police talk knife-wielding man down in Grand Chute after welfare check
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was apprehended after a welfare check on Friday evening in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of West College Avenue for a report of a welfare check on a 51-year-old man. When officers...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac residents asked to check cameras for evidence in a crime against a child
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crime committed against a child, and if you live or work in Fond du Lac, your video doorbell or surveillance cameras might hold evidence. The sheriff’s office put out a broad request to...
radioplusinfo.com
12-17-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
wearegreenbay.com
Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
WBAY Green Bay
Door-to-door scam in Menasha
With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
WBAY Green Bay
Brice gets nearly 80 years for fatal stabbing, attack on bartender in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man won’t be eligible for parole for 79½ years for a fatal stabbing and an attack on a bartender in March 2021. For 24-year-old Wesley Brice, it’s more than likely a life sentence. Prosecutors say on March 15, 2021,...
WBAY Green Bay
Police warns of new scam in Menasha
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison. Updated: 3 hours ago. It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
WBAY Green Bay
Man arrested for arson at Manitowoc bar
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been arrested on an arson charge in connection to a fire at a bar property in Manitowoc. Police say Alex M. Braun, 27, was arrested on Dec. 14. Police say Braun is a suspect in a Dec. 12 fire on the property of...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I’m not going back to jail’: Shawano man arrested after crime spree, high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Shawano man, who had a Probation Warrant for his arrest was taken into custody after a crime spree that included a high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Wednesday afternoon when officers received information about...
WBAY Green Bay
Shopper help with donation drive for the homeless
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison. Updated: 4 hours ago. It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
WBAY Green Bay
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
WBAY Green Bay
Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison
With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Updated: 5 hours ago. 24-year-old Wesley Brice won't be...
WBAY Green Bay
Shoppers help fill the cruiser in Ashwaubenon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Metro Market on Lombardi Avenue hosted the food drive for the new community shelter. The drive was to fill the cruiser - to give to those who are in need of food during the holidays. Shoppers could purchase a bag of non-perishable items, then place them into the public safety cruiser to donate to local families.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a standoff on S. Ridge Road is over with the suspect taken in custody by 8 p.m. Action 2 News has a crew on the scene, and police say they’ll release more information later “as the investigation allows.”. With...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman accused in gruesome Green Bay murder gets another competency hearing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing is being planned for Taylor Schabusiness ahead of her scheduled murder trial in March. Schabusiness is accused of murdering and dismembering a man after having sex with him at his mother’s house in Green Bay last February. During a status conference...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect
With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
Comments / 0