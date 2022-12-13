Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Sun Prairie’s Bellflower Lights display brings holiday cheer
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Bellflower Lights display welcomed the holiday season in its inaugural year. The illuminated house features an interactive lights and sound display. The show is 15 minutes long and repeats every 30 minutes. Dan Coates, who runs the light show, said it took...
Sun Prairie holds annual light show
Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim. Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok.
Weekend Events: Holiday edition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the final weekend before Hanukkah and Christmas, you may be looking for some festive weekend fun. Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to share a few suggestions. Highlights include: PJs and Pancakes with Santa and ice skating...
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is recalling nine packaged meat products sold at stores and farmers’ markets in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the food may be adulterated -- meaning it may be contaminated or doesn’t meet legal standards -- and could result in serious health consequences. No illnesses have been reported by customers. The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the state.
2 dead following Janesville home fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
Madison sets its sidewalk shoveling deadline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents with sidewalks in front of their homes will need to have them shoveled by noon on Saturday. The city’s noontime requirement that sidewalks are cleared has not been triggered this week because of snowy weather over the past three days. Building Inspection and...
Janesville house fire leaves 2 dead
Downed tree limbs create busy day of cleanup following southern Wisconsin storm
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people spent the day clearing heavy snow off driveways, sidewalks and cars following the winter storm Thursday. For some, the work also included cleaning up tree limbs. SavATree Consulting Arborist Michael Padrutt says the company has responded to roughly 20 calls, far more than usual...
Dane Co. after-school groups receive healthy snacks through grant program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin makes snack time healthier by delivering fresh food through a Madison produce wholesaler. Second Harvest received funding through the Henry J. Predolin Foundation grant to increase fruit, vegetable and dairy produce for after-school snacks in Dane County. Second Harvest makes the order, then R.E. Golden delivers the food to schools and community centers promptly.
Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
Businesses, programs closed due to overnight snow storm
MADISON, Wis. — Some businesses, community centers and services closed down Thursday due to heavy snowfall that came overnight. The snow, which starting falling around the state Wednesday night and through Thursday morning, prompted schools throughout the area to close as well. RELATED: Schools across southern Wisconsin closed due to winter weather Some residents in Madison and in areas like...
Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice
In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices
The Merit American program works to help local, low-income adults get jobs. “This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. “This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign...
Wisconsin State Patrol to assist with traffic enforcement on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) announced Wednesday they are assisting with traffic enforcement on the Beltline. WSP officers are partnering with Dane County law enforcement agencies to monitor traffic violations on the Beltline between Middleton and Interstate 39/90. The State Patrol announced added enforcement efforts to promote...
Police investigate vandalism to UW-Madison buildings, City of Madison property
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating graffiti found on University of Wisconsin-Madison buildings and City of Madison property. In an incident report Thursday, the Madison Police Department said it was working together with the UW-Madison Police Department to investigate the vandalized property. MPD said it received a self-report of the damage on the morning of Friday, Dec. 9.
Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont
Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
Master plans begin for sustainability campus built on portion of Dane Co. golf course
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday some initial planning details of the proposed Sustainability Campus. In preparation for the less than 10 years of landfill space left at the Rodefeld Landfill, the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables has started initial plans for a new waste campus to “redesign how the community’s waste is managed.”
UnityPoint Health- Meriter staff practice Safe Haven law drill
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff with UnityPoint Health- Meriter practiced the process this week of what to do in the event an infant is handed over to hospital workers. UnityPoint Health- Meriter explained Thursday that it accepts newborns born in its hospital’s birthing center and elsewhere. The health system...
