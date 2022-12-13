Helping in the spirit of Christmas. We know about The Harrison- Bruce Foundation. We appreciate so many gifts they have given, so many charities and local edifices they have supported all over the region. In a surprise announcement and generous grant at last week’s Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Appreciation Dinner, the Harrison-Bruce Foundation has fully funded in excess of $125,000 Mission 10 taking flight on May 9, 2023. 87 Veterans are expected to be on the Honor Flight with their guardians. The Foundation is administered and maintained by The Bank of Herrin. On hand from the BOH were Barb Jacobs and Carl Goodwin - Trust administrators.

