ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wsiu.org

SIU Carbondale inks agreement to improve access for Carl Sandburg College students

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale strengthened its commitment to students in western and central Illinois with an agreement to bring the expertise of a doctoral research university to qualified community college students by providing the option to earn their bachelor’s degrees remotely and at a lower cost in 10 academic programs.
CARBONDALE, IL
starvedrock.media

Our three local counties among 16 at low COVID transmission

As of Friday, there's only 16 Illinois counties at a low COVID transmission level. La Salle, Bureau and Putnam are three and Henry, Grundy, Will and Livingston make four more. Counties at an elevated level are all around us. The CDC says forty-three are at a High Community level, up from 29 a week ago. Included are Whiteside, Lee, Dekalb and Marshall. Forty-three counties are at Medium level, compared to 45 last week.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Holiday events and more in Southern Illinois

Helping in the spirit of Christmas. We know about The Harrison- Bruce Foundation. We appreciate so many gifts they have given, so many charities and local edifices they have supported all over the region. In a surprise announcement and generous grant at last week’s Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Appreciation Dinner, the Harrison-Bruce Foundation has fully funded in excess of $125,000 Mission 10 taking flight on May 9, 2023. 87 Veterans are expected to be on the Honor Flight with their guardians. The Foundation is administered and maintained by The Bank of Herrin. On hand from the BOH were Barb Jacobs and Carl Goodwin - Trust administrators.
HERRIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

First class of construction career program in Cairo celebrates graduation

CAIRO, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation created the Highway Construction Careers Training Program for minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals in a partnership with community colleges across the state. The program has been helping those individuals for more than a decade. Friends, family and instructors filled Lorenzo Hall...
CAIRO, IL
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint

As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19

Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
mycouriertribune.com

Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
wsiu.org

‘Sounds of the Season’ returns to WSIU TV to highlight local choirs and vocal ensembles from central and southern Illinois

Carbondale, Ill. - WSIU Public Broadcasting, the public media arm of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, is proud to announce the return of Sounds of the Season to WSIU TV after a two-year hiatus. The series, which has been a 30+ year tradition in southern Illinois, returns Sun, Dec. 18 at 7pm to showcase local choirs and vocal ensembles as they sing seasonal classics and holiday standards.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies

A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Poplar Bluff woman is behind bars as police investigate...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy