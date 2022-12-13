Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
CNET
What the Fusion Energy Breakthrough Really Means
Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory passed a major fusion milestone in December, using 192 lasers to ignite a fusion reaction that produced more energy than was used to trigger it. The surge ended after a fleeting moment, but its implications will last a lot longer. The achievement is the...
CNET
NASA DART Mission Might Have Ejected Over 2 Million Pounds of Rock Into Space
On Sept. 26, NASA successfully completed step one of a very futuristic endeavor: humanity's first interplanetary defense system. Simply, it's the day the agency's school bus-size spacecraft named DART — which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test -- smashed into a cosmic rock floating about 7 million miles from Earth. And it did so at mind-blowing speeds, reaching 14,000 miles per hour (22,530 kilometers per hour).
CNET
Tesla Buyers Are Bailing Because of Elon Musk, the 'Worst Troll'
The last straw for Heather was Elon Musk's vitriolic attacks on Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most respected immunologists and the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For Logan, it was when Musk, days after taking over Twitter, ordered employees to stop paying bills to vendors for services they'd already rendered.
Comments / 1