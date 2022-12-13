Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Theresa A. Thorland
Theresa A. Thorland, age 60 of Thompson, IA passed away on December 10, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Scottsdale, AZ after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be planned for April of 2023. Further details will be available at...
kiow.com
Beverly Boomgarden
Beverly Boomgarden, 80, of Britt passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Funeral service for Beverly Boomgarden will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Visitation...
kiow.com
Lester Ver Helst
Lester Ver Helst, 84, most recently of Belmond, IA, formerly of West Liberty, IA, and a north Iowa area native, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral arrangements are with the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.
KIMT
Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'
MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world....
kiow.com
NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC recognizes Allen Eden of Original Saw Company as the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC are proud to recognize Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt, IA as the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month. Allen Eden is the President of Original Saw Company and Williams & Hussey. Original Saw was established in...
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
nhtrib.com
Angie Fogarty, 46
Angie Fogarty, age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
kiow.com
NIACC Alumnus James T. Johnson to be Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program
James T. “Jim” Johnson, a Mason City native and 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, NIACC’s predecessor, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award at the Pathways to Success Program in April. Johnson, spent decades in the aerospace industry serving as Vice President of Engineering, Research, and Development with Boeing, President of General Electric Commercial Aircraft Leasing, and retired as President of Gulfstream Aerospace in 1999. He will serve as the keynote speaker.
KAAL-TV
No foul play suspected in Worth County death investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office provided an update into the investigation of a woman found dead in the Shell Rock River on September 16. Officials said that no foul play is suspected in the death of Melissa Jo Olson. Olson, of Northwood, IA was...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
kchanews.com
Players Change in Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago
It’s been over 10 years since the murder of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer in his home north of Nashua. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gallmeyer, sometime between September 25 and October 4, 2012. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
KIMT
Freeborn County man pleads guilty to theft, chase in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man charged with a rash of crimes in Winnebago County has pleaded guilty. Eric Williams Jensen, 33, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary, two counts of driving while barred, two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, eluding, and OWI-first offense.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
kiow.com
Forest City School Board Holds Reorganization Meeting
The Forest City School Board of Education held their reorganization meeting for the new Board of Directors on Monday night. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the purpose of the meeting has to do with redistricting following the recent census.
KAAL-TV
Mason City road closed to repair water main break
(ABC 6 News) – A water main break in Mason City has forced the closure of a city road. The city said effective immediately, the north lane of westbound traffic on Highway 122 and Virginia Ave. is closed until Monday, Dec. 19 to repair the break. Motorists are encouraged...
KIMT
No foul play suspected after woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that there is no foul play suspected after a body was found in the Shell Rock River in September. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood was identified. Olson's body was spotted by someone near 390th Street in between...
