Thompson, IA

kiow.com

Theresa A. Thorland

Theresa A. Thorland, age 60 of Thompson, IA passed away on December 10, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Scottsdale, AZ after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be planned for April of 2023. Further details will be available at...
THOMPSON, IA
kiow.com

Beverly Boomgarden

Beverly Boomgarden, 80, of Britt passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Funeral service for Beverly Boomgarden will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Visitation...
BRITT, IA
kiow.com

Lester Ver Helst

Lester Ver Helst, 84, most recently of Belmond, IA, formerly of West Liberty, IA, and a north Iowa area native, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral arrangements are with the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.
BELMOND, IA
KIMT

Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'

MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world....
BRITT, IA
ccahsnews.com

How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa

Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
MASON CITY, IA
nhtrib.com

Angie Fogarty, 46

Angie Fogarty, age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
CHARLES CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

NIACC Alumnus James T. Johnson to be Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program

James T. “Jim” Johnson, a Mason City native and 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, NIACC’s predecessor, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award at the Pathways to Success Program in April. Johnson, spent decades in the aerospace industry serving as Vice President of Engineering, Research, and Development with Boeing, President of General Electric Commercial Aircraft Leasing, and retired as President of Gulfstream Aerospace in 1999. He will serve as the keynote speaker.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
kchanews.com

Players Change in Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago

It’s been over 10 years since the murder of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer in his home north of Nashua. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gallmeyer, sometime between September 25 and October 4, 2012. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
NASHUA, IA
KIMT

Freeborn County man pleads guilty to theft, chase in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man charged with a rash of crimes in Winnebago County has pleaded guilty. Eric Williams Jensen, 33, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary, two counts of driving while barred, two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, eluding, and OWI-first offense.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse

An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Forest City School Board Holds Reorganization Meeting

The Forest City School Board of Education held their reorganization meeting for the new Board of Directors on Monday night. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the purpose of the meeting has to do with redistricting following the recent census.
FOREST CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City road closed to repair water main break

(ABC 6 News) – A water main break in Mason City has forced the closure of a city road. The city said effective immediately, the north lane of westbound traffic on Highway 122 and Virginia Ave. is closed until Monday, Dec. 19 to repair the break. Motorists are encouraged...
MASON CITY, IA

