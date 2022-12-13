Read full article on original website
'Harry & Meghan' Volume 2 Trailer Released: 'There Was a War Against Meghan'
Volume 2 of Harry & Meghan is coming, and fans can't wait to see the climax of what led to Megxit. "There was a kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was a negative briefing from the Palace," a woman says in a voiceover in the 1-minute trailer for what's to come in the final three parts of the Netflix docuseries. Debuting on Dec. 15, the final three parts will chronicle the media scrutiny Meghan Markle was under, outlining how race contributed, the Palace's lack of response, and seemingly the Palace even being part of the problem. All of this culminated in Prince Harry's decision to lead him and his wife to relinquish their royal responsibilities and flee the only system he's known.
HBO Max Removing Two Major Sitcom Revivals
HBO Max is giving subscribers a few fewer reasons to laugh. Amid continued reports of a bit of a reshuffling of the streaming service's library as WarnerMedia-Discovery undertakes a "broader financial review" of the streaming service's slate, two beloved sitcom revivals are getting the boot. It was confirmed Thursday that both Head of the Class and The Garcias are being removed from HBO Max, joining a growing list of titles – Westworld, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, and more – to depart the streaming library.
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
'The Equalizer' Star Liza Lapira Teases the Introduction for Mel's Family in Season 3 (Exclusive)
The Equalizer is in the middle of its winter break, but when the action-packed drama returns, audiences will finally learn more about Melody "Mel" Bayani's family. During the mid-season finale, "Paradise Lost," Mel, played by Liza Lapira, tracked down a stranger who she thinks knows where her brother Edison is. The introduction of her family is a "pretty significant" change for The Equalizer, Lapira teased in a recent exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.
Charlie Hunnam's New Show Canceled
Charlie Hunnam's new Apple TV+ show, Shantaram, has been canceled. Deadline reports that Friday's Season 1 finale will be the last episode of the series on the streaming service, serving as its series finale. All 12 episodes of the series are now available on Apple TV+. At this time, Hunnam does not appear to have issued a statement on the new of his new series' cancellation.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words to Grandfather Are a Sweet Heartbreak After His Death
One of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final Instagram posts was a sweet birthday message to his grandfather, Eddy Boss. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Eddy, 84, said there were "no signs" of stress in the weeks before Boss died and that the last thing Boss told him was how much he loved him. Boss took his own life on Tuesday at a Los Angeles motel. He was 40.
TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'
Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
'White Lotus' Cast Members Seemingly Reveal Relationship on Instagram
The White Lotus fans have linked co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after spotting flirty Instagram messages between the two. Fahy, 32, played Daphne Sullivan, the wife of Theo James' Cameron Sullivan, on The White Lotus Season 2. Woodall, 26, starred as Jack, the nephew of Tom Hollander's Quentin. Back...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Romantic Stroll Photos Bring out Some Hilarious Reactions
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted out on a date in New York City on Thursday, and commenters are having a field day. They were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other on a rainy afternoon, following a public lunch date according to a report by Page Six. Many people seem to think this represents a shifting approach for the formerly private couple.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Cause of Death: What We Know
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the longtime DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died on Tuesday, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement sources told TMZ he took his own life. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has closed the case and ruled Boss' death as "suicide by a gunshot wound to the head," reports Page Six. Boss was 40 and leaves behind his wife, dancer Allison Holker, and their three children.
'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)
Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Poignant Goodbye She Told tWitch When 'Ellen' Ended
Ellen DeGeneres continues to reflect on the loss of her dear friend, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. On Twitter, DeGeneres said that she'll be sharing some of her favorite moments with him, including the touching goodbye she told him when her talk show came to an end. It was reported on Wednesday that Boss died by suicide. He was 40 years old at the time of his passing.
Channing Tatum Reacts to Death of 'Magic Mike XXL' Co-Star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Channing Tatum is remembering his late Magic Mike XXL co-star Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In an emotional tribute post on Wednesday, Tatum shared that he was left speechless after learning of Boss' tragic death at the age of 40, with the actor penning an emotional tribute to his former co-star. As...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Fans Flood His Social Media With Tributes Following His Reported Death
It's been reported that DJ and professional dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died. In the wake of the news, fans of the beloved star have flooded his social media with tributes. According to TMZ, Boss was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room on Tuesday. His cause of death has not been officially reported by the coroner's office, but TMZ reports that it is from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The outlet reports that Boss' wife, Allison Holker, went to an LAPD station to report that Boss has left home without taking his car, which was out of the ordinary.
Julianne Hough Gives Followers a Scare With Instagram Post
Julianne Hough shocked fans by performing a terrifying stunt. In a video clip from January 2022 posted on Instagram, the multitalented star performed a cheer-style jump to celebrate the start of the new year. She appears to leap into the air from a seemingly perilous ledge above the clouds, causing fans to be concerned about her safety. "1st week of 2022 down and feeling high on life! Grateful for all that has transpired so far and ready for what's to come!" Hough captioned the Instagram. While fans were utterly amazed by Hough's graceful dance move, they also shared messages of concern. One fan commented, "This gives me so much anxiety. 😂 Be careful!!" Despite speculation that a green screen was involved, Hough's sky-high backdrop is actually real. The leaping clip was actually taken from Julianne's fall 2017 campaign for MPG activewear.
Live-Action 'Barbie' Movie Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Released
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! A trailer for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie has been released, featuring the first footage of Margot Robbie as the famous fashion doll. This short teaser shows Robbie as the original Barbie, winking at a group of young girls and a shinier, newer model of the doll. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls, but the dolls were always and forever. Baby dolls until..." Helen Mirren narrates the preview, which introduces the film as an adventure set after Barbie disrupts the tradition of girls playing with dolls and also highlights Ryan Gosling as Ken and Simu Liu. Greta Gerwig directs Robbie in a satirical spoof of the 1959 doll.
Johnny Depp Once Again Steps Into Character as Captain Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp has briefly assumed the role of Captain Jack Sparrow once more. The 59-year-old reprised the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean role in a video message addressed to an 11-year-old superfan named Kori. The young fan, who has received two heart transplants and is currently in palliative care, wrote in a Dec. 11 post that Depp collaborated with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to create the video after hearing about his recently launched pirate-themed YouTube channel, Kraken the Box. "Captain Kori, terribly sorry I missed out on this. Meant to say it, forgot to say it, didn't say it, gonna say it now. Saying it, I'll say it," began Depp, dressed and in character as Jack Sparrow. "I hear tales of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don't understand, but why not?"
Punk Rock Vocalist Collapses on Stage: What to Know About Wattie Buchan's Condition
The Exploited vocalist Wattie Buchan is recovering after he collapsed on stage. Buchan was performing with his Scottish punk rock band at the La Estrella Roja Calle 66 in Bogota, Colombia on Saturday, Dec. 10 when he suddenly collapsed on stage mid-performance from a suspected heart attack, leaving the crowd in shock as the singer was rushed to the hospital. The band has since canceled the remainder of their tour as Buchan recovers.
