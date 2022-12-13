Volume 2 of Harry & Meghan is coming, and fans can't wait to see the climax of what led to Megxit. "There was a kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was a negative briefing from the Palace," a woman says in a voiceover in the 1-minute trailer for what's to come in the final three parts of the Netflix docuseries. Debuting on Dec. 15, the final three parts will chronicle the media scrutiny Meghan Markle was under, outlining how race contributed, the Palace's lack of response, and seemingly the Palace even being part of the problem. All of this culminated in Prince Harry's decision to lead him and his wife to relinquish their royal responsibilities and flee the only system he's known.

2 DAYS AGO