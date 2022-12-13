Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Risk of side effects from cancer immunotherapy linked to genetics
Even as they've revolutionized cancer treatment, drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors can produce a range of adverse, immune-related side effects. In a new study, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute identify, for the first time, inherited genetic variations that place patients at high risk for these complications. The discovery, reported...
MedicalXpress
Examining resistance to immunotherapy in ovarian cancer
A team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has uncovered several mechanisms of immune escape that can help explain why ovarian cancers have been resistant to immunotherapy to date. The researchers found that ovarian cancer is even more complex than previously thought, with profound differences in immune evasion between...
MedicalXpress
Drug combination for stage IV melanoma shows success in trial
A new multidrug treatment for patients with stage IV melanoma has proven effective after a three-year clinical trial at the University of Colorado Cancer Center. The study, which was designed and led by CU Cancer Center members, was aimed at overcoming the immune suppression that occurs in some patients with metastatic melanoma—skin cancer that has spread to organs like the lungs.
MedicalXpress
When combined, a novel LSD1 inhibitor and an existing therapy enhance each other's anti-cancer effects
A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team has developed novel compounds that show early promise at fighting the rare pediatric cancer neuroblastoma when paired with the existing anti-cancer drug bortezomib (Velcade, Takeda Oncology). The novel compounds block or inhibit an enzyme known as lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1). The MUSC team, led by Patrick M. Woster, Ph.D., reports its findings in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.
MedicalXpress
In preclinical studies, team identifies potential therapy for metastatic colon cancer
An experimental therapy has shown promise in preclinical models as treatment for an aggressively spreading type of colorectal cancer, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. Mesenchymal colorectal cancer (mCRC) accounts for about one-third of all colorectal cancers. Targeted immune therapies aren't effective against this form of...
MedicalXpress
Breaking bones in childhood more than doubles the odds of it happening again as an adult, study finds
Breaking a bone in childhood is not just a rite of passage. It could be a warning sign of future fracture risk and osteoporosis. A history of prior fracture is one of the strongest predictors of future fractures, yet current guidelines used to determine osteoporosis risk ignore childhood fractures. We...
MedicalXpress
Intermittent fasting may reverse type 2 diabetes
After an intermittent fasting diet intervention, patients achieved complete diabetes remission, defined as an HbA1c (average blood sugar) level of less than 6.5% at least one year after stopping diabetes medication, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Intermittent fasting diets have become...
MedicalXpress
People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure with improved ejection fraction benefit from the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin: Study
With modern therapies for heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), some patients can improve their cardiac function during treatment. But despite this improvement in the ability of their hearts to pump, these patients with so called heart failure with improved ejection fraction (HFimpEF) remain at high risk for adverse outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer
According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
New study shows the incidence of Parkinson's disease in the US is 50% higher than previous estimates
A new study reveals that the annual incidence of Parkinson's disease (PD) among older adults is 50% higher than current estimates of 60,000 diagnoses annually. The peer-reviewed study, which measured new cases of PD, or the number of people diagnosed with PD per year, was published in the scientific journal npj Parkinson's disease on December 15, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
MedicalXpress
Olfactory viral inflammation associated with accelerated onset of Alzheimer's disease
Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The...
MedicalXpress
Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection
A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
MedicalXpress
Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19
A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
MedicalXpress
Gut microbes can boost the motivation to exercise, research finds
Some species of gut-dwelling bacteria activate nerves in the gut to promote the desire to exercise, according to a study in mice that was led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study was published today in Nature, and reveals the gut-to-brain pathway that explains why some bacteria boost exercise performance.
MedicalXpress
Class of diabetes drugs cuts dementia risk in older adults, research shows
A class of medication for type 2 diabetes may help older people with the condition reduce their risk of dementia. The findings are contained in a new study by Walter Swardfager, an assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine and a scientist in the Sandra Black Centre for Brain Resilience and Recovery at Sunnybrook Research Institute, and graduate student Che-Yuan (Joey) Wu. Their research is published in the journal Diabetes Care.
MedicalXpress
Patients with treatment resistant depression at higher risk of death
Patients with treatment resistant depression have a 23% higher risk of death than other depressed patients. They also have twice as much outpatient care and spend three times the number of days in inpatient care. These are the findings of a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry by researchers from...
MedicalXpress
A new neurodevelopmental epilepsy disorder and its genetic cause discovered
Neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) encompass highly prevalent conditions such as autism and epilepsy, with cognitive disabilities alone affecting 1-3% of the global population. Developmental epileptic encephalopathies (DEE) are NDD characterized by epilepsy and delayed development or loss of developmental skills. Although the prevalence of DEEs remains to be determined, studies estimate that single-gene epilepsies occur in around 1 in 2100 births annually. A recent study from the laboratories of Dr. Hsiao-Tuan Chao, assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) and investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital, and Dr. Pankaj Agrawal, professor at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital, identified alterations in the Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 4A2 (EIF4A2) gene as the cause of a novel DEE syndrome.
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
