ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Homeland Security chief: 'We're moving as quickly as we can' on border crisis

By Lauren Villagran, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago

The Biden administration is exploring "a whole host of things" to prevent a humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border when Title 42 expulsions expire next week , the Homeland Security chief said.

DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration is in ongoing discussions with the Mexican government, which has played an outsized role in recent years in every U.S. program to limit or redirect migrants' access to the U.S.-Mexico border. He declined to provide specifics, citing sensitive bilateral talks.

"We're mindful of the fact that Title 42 is going to end early next week," Mayorkas said in El Paso on Tuesday. "We're also mindful of the fact that we have to coordinate with our partners, not just the nonprofit organizations with which we work very closely, not just cities along the border like El Paso, but also our international partners. So we're moving as quickly as we can."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDUQH_0jhQtpZf00

In a visit planned last week, Mayorkas came to El Paso to receive operational briefings by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at a time when the city is receiving record numbers of asylum-seeking migrants.

The Biden administration has leaned heavily on Title 42 to manage the flow of millions of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border by quickly expelling people to Mexico or their countries of origin, including asylum seekers.

A federal judged in November said the pandemic-era rule violated U.S. asylum law and had to be lifted by Dec. 21.

Mayorkas said the Biden administration is exploring expansion of a program that allowed Ukrainian and later Venezuelan asylum seekers to apply for entry to the U.S. by air via Mexico City. He also said the administration is working with Mexico to ensure that the surge of migrants bused to Juárez , to the border, over the weekend doesn't happen again.

"What we're experiencing is a challenge of migration throughout the hemisphere," Mayorkas said. "We've been speaking with our partners in a bilateral and multilateral context, because a regional challenge requires partnership and a regional solution."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qh9x_0jhQtpZf00

Past programs designed to deter or reduce asylum claims at the Southwest border have relied on Mexico's cooperation.

President Donald Trump's "Migrant Protection Protocols" forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexican border cities for their hearings in U.S. courts. The now-terminated program, also called "Remain in Mexico," hinged on Mexico agreeing to take back migrants of different nationalities.

The Biden administration likewise slowed the arrival of thousands of Venezuelans to the Southwest border by brokering an arrangement under which Mexico agreed to take Venezuelans expelled under Title 42. Under the deal announced in October , the U.S. agreed to provide an additional 65,000 work visas to Mexican, Central American and Haitian workers.

Asked whether the administration intended to place new limits on asylum seekers, Mayorkas said, "There are a lot of discussions about different ideas and how to address the number of encounters that we're experiencing at the border. No decisions have been made."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported nearly 2.4 million encounters at the Southwest border in fiscal 2022, through October. Migrants were expelled more than 1 million times under Title 42, a pandemic-era authority invoked during the Trump administration and continued under President Joe Biden.

El Paso has seen Border Patrol release thousands of asylum seekers every week in recent months, including hundreds directly to the street outside bus stations Downtown. The city and county have alternately opened migrant assistance centers, but the cost has reached into the millions and the federal government has been slow to repay the money spent.

Mayorkas met with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego during his two-day visit to El Paso, along with border agents and immigrant advocacy groups.

He said the administration is considering El Paso's request for advance funding to provide humanitarian assistance to those who cross the Southwest border. Border Patrol has also deployed agents from the Big Bend Sector to El Paso and redirected customs officers in El Paso to help process the asylum seekers.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, said she is asking the Biden administration "for more resources... and direct engagement" including federally operated short-term emergency shelters.

"The extraordinarily high numbers of migrants arriving daily in El Paso has created an unprecedented strain on our community and requires significantly more federal resources as well as a broader, whole-of-government response," she said in a statement.

"Our local governments have been strained as they are asked to perform functions outside their normal operations, NGOs are doing the best they can, and our CBP personnel have been stressed beyond anything they have ever experienced to date," she said.

Since October, the county has received nearly 19,000 migrants released by Border Patrol to pursue asylum or other status in the country and provided them with logistical and other assistance.

The city provided assistance to about 19,000 migrants during a three-month period at its now-shuttered Migrant Welcome Center.

Lauren Villagran can be reached at lvillagran@elpasotimes.com, on Twitter @laurenvillagran and on Instagram @fronteravillagran

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Homeland Security chief: 'We're moving as quickly as we can' on border crisis

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas receives icy welcome from 'lifeless' Border Patrol agents

EXCLUSIVE — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was confronted by at least one Border Patrol agent during his visit to El Paso, Texas, this week about his response to the millions of illegal immigration attempts at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office, according to three government officials.
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

DENIED! Federal Judge Rejects Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Request To Withdraw Subpoena

A federal judge denied former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s request to withdraw a subpoena issued against her regarding the Biden Administration’s alleged conspiracy to censor conservative voices on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development came on Friday when United States Magistrate Ivan Davis rejected Psaki’s request to quash the subpoena.Davis also reportedly said he was “unimpressed” with the former White House press secretary’s argument, and ordered the issue be sent back to Louisiana where the case – alongside the state of Missouri – was first brought against the Biden Administration.Psaki initially filed her request in Alexandria, Virginia and...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says

Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy