High bacteria levels in Tacoma waterway make swimming there a bad idea

If the increasingly cold weather isn’t enough to keep swimmers out of the Thea Foss Waterway, there’s another reason: high bacteria levels.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department advised people on Tuesday to not swim or wade anywhere in the waterway.

“Lab tests found high levels of bacteria in the water, which increases your risk of gastrointestinal illness if you come in contact with it, the Health Department said in an advisory.

Several tests in the waterway showed elevated bacteria levels, the Health Department said.

“We posted advisory signs along the the water and will continue to monitor bacteria levels,” the Health Department said.

The signs will be removed when bacteria levels return to safe levels.