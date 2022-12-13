Read full article on original website
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needsDebra FineJacksonville, FL
