Surprise survey finds compliance among registered sexual offenders

Several law-enforcement agencies Dec. 2 conducted unannounced checks of 40 registered sex offenders in Delaware County, finding that a high percentage were in compliance with their residential registration.

During the survey, only one was found not in compliance with Ohio's rules for registered sex offenders.

State law – in accordance with the federal Sex Offender Registration And Notification Act – requires that registered sex offenders must register with the sheriff within three days of arrival in a county in which he or she plans to live, stay, work or attend school for three or more consecutive days or 14 aggregate days in a calendar year.

Chief Deputy Jon Scowden, of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, said the checks were conducted in person by county deputies, members of the Southern District of the U.S. Marshals Service, probation officers of the Delaware County Common Pleas Court's adult court services and members of the sheriff's victim-services unit.

Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer of the sheriff’s office said, “This operation shows our commitment to the safety of our community by making sure those who are required to comply with offender-registration laws are regularly monitored.”

Scowden said the officers and victim-services unit worked in teams covering different areas of the county, completing all the checks in about four hours.

One goal of the survey was that it be unexpected, he said, so that word could not spread among the sex offenders, giving them time to return to their registered residences.

That required a large operation with planning by the sheriff's office and other agencies, he said.

The survey was preceded by a number of phone calls and meetings to organize the individual teams, Scowden said, with each including a deputy and marshal, probation officers and victim-services unit members.

Val Hooper, the sheriff's victims advocate and sex offender registry supervisor, collected case files and coordinated with Mark Taglione, chief probation officer with Delaware County Adult Court Services.

“Through this multiagency collaboration, residence verifications of those who are court ordered to do so were confirmed, thereby holding the individuals accountable and simultaneously helping to promote community safety,” Taglione said.

Scowden said the Marshals Service assisted with both personnel and federal funds authorized for coverage of deputies' overtime costs.

In addition to the large survey, Scowden said patrol deputies and victim-services unit members are to randomly check two or three registered offenders at various times of the year.

Ohio also might make a future move to more frequent checks, he said. The sheriff's office has a website – tinyurl.com/392df8yb – that identifies the names and addresses of registered offenders in up to a 5-mile radius of an address entered in the search.

It also provides email alerts when a sex offender moves near the entered address.

Ohio has a similar statewide website at ohio.gov/residents/resources/sex-offender-search.

The Sex Offender Registration And Notification Act outlines different registration requirements for three tiers of sex offenders, based on the severity of the crimes for which they were convicted.

Tier 1 sex offenders must register once a year for 15 years.

Tier 2 sex offenders must register every 180 days for 25 years.

Tier 3 sex offenders must register every 90 days for life.

"At the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, our No. 1 priority is protecting our citizens," Scowden said.

"We always work very well with our federal partners, our other county partners, our municipal partners and state partners.

"We will work with anybody to do the job properly. Not only do we protect the victims' rights, our citizens' rights, but we also protect the rights of the person who has committed the offense and make sure that we do things properly and make sure that they are doing the things that they're supposed to be doing."

He said the sheriff's office has participated in other task forces with the Marshals Service.

"We love working with our federal partners in any way. We've been involved in several different task forces with the Marshals Service for years. We take these tasks and responsibilities very seriously and will continue to do that."

