FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium in Duval. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Cowboys-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. Dallas is...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below. Pittsburgh...
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) visit the Houston Texans (1-11-1) on Sunday. The action kicks off at 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Texans prediction and pick. Kansas City enters Sunday’s matchup after a tight 34-28 victory over Denver. The Chiefs hold a three-game...
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
The Dallas Mavericks will travel to Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Saturday night showdown from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Cavaliers prediction and pick. The Mavericks defeated the Portland Trailblazers 130-110 on Friday night. Luka Doncic led all Mavs with 33 points […] The post NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen
Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Broncos predictions for Week 15 vs. Cardinals
The Denver Broncos 2022 season has been wildly disappointing, and they have already found themselves eliminated from playoff contention as a result of their struggles. This wasn’t how things were supposed to go this season, but there is still hope that things can be salvaged in 2023, which makes the Broncos Week 15 contest very important. With the game nearing, we decided to lay out our Broncos Week 15 predictions for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
NBA Mexico City Odds: Heat vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
It will be a superior showdown as the Miami Heat battle the San Antonio Spurs live from Mexico City Arena. It’s time for some international basketball and time for us to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Spurs prediction and pick. The Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 111-108...
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics
Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL considering major change not seen in 18 years
The NHL is an ever-changing league. It needs to be in order to keep evolving along with the sport of hockey. However, they are considering going back to an old setup the league briefly experimented with. The National Hockey League is considering expanding its regular season schedule, according to ESPN....
Oilers seek blueline reinforcements to aid Connor McDavid, playoff push
The Edmonton Oilers, as things stand, are a playoff team. However, the Connor McDavid-led team isn’t perfect, and could use some upgrades. Specifically, they could use help on the blueline. It seems as if the team agrees with that assessment. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Oilers are searching the trade market for defensemen. And […] The post Oilers seek blueline reinforcements to aid Connor McDavid, playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Green Bay vs. Stanford prediction, odds and pick – 12/16/2022
The Green Bay Phoenix take on the Stanford Cardinal. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Green Bay Stanford prediction and pick. The story of Stanford men’s basketball is a very depressing one. Stanford was — for 20 seasons, from 1989 under Todd Lichti through the 2008 season when the team made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament — a regular factor in the Pac-10 and men’s college basketball. (The Pac-10 became the Pac-12 in 2010, hence the reference to the Pac-10.) Coaches Mike Montgomery and Trent Johnson were able to get the most out of their talent during the regular season. Stanford was an annual NCAA Tournament team, and for a period of time from the late 1990s through the early 2000s, Stanford was regularly expected to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinal were a No. 1 seed on multiple occasions, and they made the Final Four in 1998 before losing in overtime to eventual national champion Kentucky.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 12/16/2022
The Denver Nuggets host the LA Lakers for a battle in the West! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick. The Denver Nuggets have turned the corner. They are a half-game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2nd seed in the Western Conference with a (17-10) record. The Nuggets have won three straight and are coming off a win against the Washington Wizards 141-128. Nikola Jokic scored 43 in the win and added 14 rebounds and eight assists to go along with his massive game. Denver is 1-1 against the Lakers this year with LA winning the last one.
3 Lions predictions for Week 15 vs. Jets
Heading into Week 15, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will be taking on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. This game will provide a matchup of two teams that currently find themselves in playoff contention. Ahead of this Lions-Jets matchup, we will be giving our Lions Week 15 predictions.
Scottie Barnes gets vocal on Raptors losing streak after Kyrie Irving game winner
The Toronto Raptors suffered a tough loss on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets after Kyrie Irving knocked down a jumper to win the game as time expired. The loss pushed the Raptors current losing streak to four games and it’s the longest losing streak that Scottie Barnes has faced in his NBA career as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Bills ice Dolphins
The NFL Week 15 schedule kicks off the final month of the 2022 NFL season. It is the first weekend fans get Saturday games, so set your alerts for the standard Thursday matchup, three games on Saturday, six early window contests on Sunday, four late window tilts, and the usual Sunday night and Monday night […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Bills ice Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Kawhi Leonard playing today vs. Wizards
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards at Crypto Dot Com Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Clippers got superstar forward Kawhi Leonard back this season after he missed the entire 2021-22 season rehabbing his torn right ACL. As the injury-riddled 2022-23 season continues and Leonard is closely monitored, […] The post Is Kawhi Leonard playing today vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Wings receive Jakub Vrana boost amid losing streak
The Detroit Red Wings are in a bit of a slump. After a promising start to the season, the team has now lost four straight games and is looking to get back in the win column. The National Hockey League announced the reinstatement of Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana from the player assistance program. The 26-year-old returned to Red Wings practice Friday, wearing a blue non-contact jersey.
3 key reactions to Sixers win vs. Warriors
The Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors faced off on ESPN and provided a mostly close contest despite the teams missing a combined five starters due to injuries. The Warriors dominated to start but the Sixers eventually pulled even and then pulled ahead, winning their fourth straight game by a score of 118-106. Joel Embiid […] The post 3 key reactions to Sixers win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Canucks’ asking price for Bo Horvat, revealed
It has not been smooth sailing for the Vancouver Canucks this season. They began the season winless after seven games. While they have found their winning touch to an extent, they have also had some off-ice controversies. As the season churns along, many hockey fans and teams are looking toward...
