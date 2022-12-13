The Green Bay Phoenix take on the Stanford Cardinal. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Green Bay Stanford prediction and pick. The story of Stanford men’s basketball is a very depressing one. Stanford was — for 20 seasons, from 1989 under Todd Lichti through the 2008 season when the team made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament — a regular factor in the Pac-10 and men’s college basketball. (The Pac-10 became the Pac-12 in 2010, hence the reference to the Pac-10.) Coaches Mike Montgomery and Trent Johnson were able to get the most out of their talent during the regular season. Stanford was an annual NCAA Tournament team, and for a period of time from the late 1990s through the early 2000s, Stanford was regularly expected to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinal were a No. 1 seed on multiple occasions, and they made the Final Four in 1998 before losing in overtime to eventual national champion Kentucky.

STANFORD, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO