Effective: 2022-12-17 07:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec WINTER STORM CONTINUES TODAY .A nor`easter continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Maine this morning. Moderate to occasionally heavy snowfall is still occurring across the western Maine mountains and foothills southwestward into the White Mountains. The highest snowfall totals are expected for these areas, though light to moderate snow will continue elsewhere through midday as precipitation slowly tapers off from south to north. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for a storm total of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Central Interior Cumberland, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, androscoggin, and Interior York Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. Heavy, wet snow at times may lead to downed tree limbs, resulting in scattered power outages.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO