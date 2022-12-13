ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Rally for affordable housing, improved living conditions in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Members of Rochester's homeless population joined elected officials and tenants to rally for funding to keep rent affordable in New York. They gathered outside of the Monroe County Hall of Justice to voice their concerns. The group wants to give tenants more power to fight for...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD looking to help alleviate teacher shortage

Rochester, N.Y. — With more and more teachers leaving the profession in recent years, school districts are looking at new ways to not only bring in new teachers but retain them after they've started. The Rochester City School District thinks it might have found a solution, by partnering with...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Flower City Union to host holiday toy giveaway

Rochester, N.Y. — The Flower City Union, a professional soccer team based in Rochester, will host a holiday toy giveaway this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex Stadium. Anyone who needs a toy for a child is welcome. Palermo's Market...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

New MCC program aims to meet demand for mental health services

Monroe County, N.Y. — Addressing the importance of mental health services in Monroe County. On Thursday, MCC teamed up with local employers to promote the school's upcoming Hospital & Community Mental Health Tech degree program, which will be offered at the start of the spring semester next year. Now,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike

Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

UR Medicine unveils the 'operating room of the future' coming to Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — A first look at the operating room of the future in Rochester. UR Medicine unveiled its new "Clean Cube" operating room, located at the organization's new orthopedics and physical performance center in Henrietta. The room is pre-fabricated, made out of randomly-assembled glass walls, and brought to...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Using therapy dogs to brighten spirits at the Rochester SAFE Court

Rochester, N.Y. — Who let the dog in - to the courtroom?. The Rochester SAFE Court is implementing a new program with therapy dogs, hoping to ease participant's nerves. "SAFE" stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment, and the court, which was founded by Judge Ellen Yackin, is a program where those at risk of sexual exploitation can get help.
ROCHESTER, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester

There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

25-year-old Tyshon Taylor of Batavia has entered a not guilty plea in court. He had been indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury on an attempted murder charge in what was an apparent, unprovoked attack against a stranger on Jackson Street. Taylor is accused of stabbing the victim, who survived the attack. Taylor is being held in Genesee County Jail without bail.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lion tests positive for COVID-19 at Seneca Park Zoo

Rochester, N.Y. — Chester, a male African lion at the Seneca Park Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo announced Thursday on Facebook. Chester continues to do well and has mild symptoms. Given the lions social structure, we can assume the female lions have been exposed as well, but they have displayed no obvious symptoms to date,” said Dr. Chris McKinney, Veterinarian at Seneca Park Zoo. “We continue to monitor bloodwork and keepers are closely watching for any additional symptoms.
ROCHESTER, NY

