Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Push for 'Good Cause' eviction protections begins anew as advocates rally in Rochester
The legislation failed to pass during the last session, facing pushback from real estate groups and property owners.
13 WHAM
Rally for affordable housing, improved living conditions in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of Rochester's homeless population joined elected officials and tenants to rally for funding to keep rent affordable in New York. They gathered outside of the Monroe County Hall of Justice to voice their concerns. The group wants to give tenants more power to fight for...
13 WHAM
RCSD looking to help alleviate teacher shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — With more and more teachers leaving the profession in recent years, school districts are looking at new ways to not only bring in new teachers but retain them after they've started. The Rochester City School District thinks it might have found a solution, by partnering with...
Funds to prevent mass shootings in Monroe County are on the way
Come 2023, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of partnering agencies, school districts, and other entities will have more tools and manpower to crack down on mass shootings and other targeted violence threats.
13 WHAM
Flower City Union to host holiday toy giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — The Flower City Union, a professional soccer team based in Rochester, will host a holiday toy giveaway this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex Stadium. Anyone who needs a toy for a child is welcome. Palermo's Market...
13 WHAM
New MCC program aims to meet demand for mental health services
Monroe County, N.Y. — Addressing the importance of mental health services in Monroe County. On Thursday, MCC teamed up with local employers to promote the school's upcoming Hospital & Community Mental Health Tech degree program, which will be offered at the start of the spring semester next year. Now,...
13 WHAM
Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike
Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
Rochester Housing Authority hosts holiday luncheon for seniors
In addition to the dinner, the event will feature raffles, dancing, and live music provided by a choir organized by the senior residents.
13 WHAM
UR Medicine unveils the 'operating room of the future' coming to Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A first look at the operating room of the future in Rochester. UR Medicine unveiled its new "Clean Cube" operating room, located at the organization's new orthopedics and physical performance center in Henrietta. The room is pre-fabricated, made out of randomly-assembled glass walls, and brought to...
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good?
You can find out if your expired COVID test kit has a new expiration date.
13 WHAM
Using therapy dogs to brighten spirits at the Rochester SAFE Court
Rochester, N.Y. — Who let the dog in - to the courtroom?. The Rochester SAFE Court is implementing a new program with therapy dogs, hoping to ease participant's nerves. "SAFE" stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment, and the court, which was founded by Judge Ellen Yackin, is a program where those at risk of sexual exploitation can get help.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
uncoveringnewyork.com
ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester
There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
25-year-old Tyshon Taylor of Batavia has entered a not guilty plea in court. He had been indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury on an attempted murder charge in what was an apparent, unprovoked attack against a stranger on Jackson Street. Taylor is accused of stabbing the victim, who survived the attack. Taylor is being held in Genesee County Jail without bail.
Friend for Life: Meet Maliah!
If you're interested in Ms. Maliah, someone has paid her adoption fee, so you can take her home for free!
WHEC TV-10
Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
13 WHAM
Lion tests positive for COVID-19 at Seneca Park Zoo
Rochester, N.Y. — Chester, a male African lion at the Seneca Park Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo announced Thursday on Facebook. Chester continues to do well and has mild symptoms. Given the lions social structure, we can assume the female lions have been exposed as well, but they have displayed no obvious symptoms to date,” said Dr. Chris McKinney, Veterinarian at Seneca Park Zoo. “We continue to monitor bloodwork and keepers are closely watching for any additional symptoms.
13 WHAM
12 people arrested in Monroe County drug sting connected to officer's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A suspected drug dealer whose alleged feud with a rival drug dealer is blamed for the death of a Rochester police officer is among 12 people charged following a long-term investigation from several law enforcement agencies at 17 locations across Monroe County. While searching locations in...
13 WHAM
Police: Illinois Street house was rented out for rap video during mass shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said up to 30 people were inside an Airbnb on Illinois Street when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing one man and injuring four others. The house was being rented out for the filming of a rap video in memory of a previous murder...
‘Could’ve been avoided’: Next steps for Rochester Airbnb after shooting
It turns out, neighbors had concerns about the property before the tragedy occurred, and now have questions about the future of the property, and the rules going forward.
Comments / 1