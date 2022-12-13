ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherrard, IL

46th Year For Messiah Lutheran Church Community Christmas Dinner

A local church continuing with a long-time tradition this holiday season. The Messiah Lutheran Church Community Christmas Dinner will be carryout or delivery only this year with delivery limited to the city of Aledo. Kyle Koresko helps organize the outreach effort. Delivery will take place at noon on Christmas Day...
ALEDO, IL
Geese Shoot Down Rockets

Wethersfield pulled away after a tight first quarter to beat Rockridge 44-25 Wednesday night in girls basketball. The Rockets trailed 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Flying Geese outscored Rockridge 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 23-10 lead at halftime. Midwest Central 54 West Central...
KEWANEE, IL
Maroons Pull Away from Rockets in Second Half

Moline pulled away from Rockridge in the second half on their way to a 66-48 win Tuesday night. The Rockets briefly led 32-30 in the third quarter. Jase Whiteman scored 20 points to lead Rockridge. Brock Harding poured in a game-high 26 points for the Maroons. Moline improves to 6-1. Rockridge is 5-2.
MOLINE, IL
Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Numbers

Mercer County hunters harvested 775 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois firearm deer season, which is 32 higher than last year’s total. 509 deer were taken in during the first weekend followed by 266 the second weekend. The total statewide harvest was 76,854 which compares to 70,411 last year.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Back-Up Ambulance Service Impacted By Labor Shortage

Labor staffing issues impacting back-up 911 ambulance service for the Mercer County Ambulance District, which is provided by Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service. However, primary 911 ambulance service is not affected. The Mercer County Ambulance District includes the Aledo Fire Protection District, Greene Township Fire Protection District as well as Joy, Seaton and Keithsburg.
MERCER COUNTY, IL

