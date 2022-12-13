The Salvation Army wants a happy holiday for people in need
The Salvation Army is hard at work!
On December 13th in St. Ann, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Distribution Center was full of volunteers who will spend three days fulfilling orders of Christmas toys for families in need!
Want to join The Salvation Army and help give back? Or could you use their assistance? Visit salarmymidland.org today!
