Connecticut State

Where in CT to watch the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is Sunday; Lionel Messi and Argentina will face off Kylian Mbappe and France on at 10 a.m. This will be the fourth time the two sides have played each other in the World...
Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin

Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
Nor'easter brings mostly rain with limited snow to CT

A nor'easter expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of Connecticut mostly fizzled on Friday morning, with much of the state receiving rain. A few areas in northern Litchfield County reported 4 to 6 inches of snow,...
Somos Arepas in New Haven and Shelton launches Empanada Bros, a virtual kitchen

Somos Arepas, which offers fast-casual Venezuelan food in its New Haven and Shelton locations, has introduced a new "virtual kitchen" brand out of its stores. Empanada Bros, offering a variety of baked empanadas with meat, vegetable and cheese fillings,...
“Every Day Is An Anniversary of a Gun Death”

Dozens of advocates against gun violence gathered in Fair Haven Heights to mourn the 26 young people murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School — as well as the hundreds of fellow Connecticut residents shot to death each year — in a solemn ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of a preventable tragedy.
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford native and public service member has announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee. His campaign said he was born and raised in Hartford and has been serving his community for over three decades.
Girls ice hockey top performances, games to watch (Dec. 15)

Julia Bella, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon: Bella, a junior forward, had a hand in all four of the Wilton co-op's goals, posting a hat trick with one assist in a 4-1 victory over Trumbull/St. Joseph on Wednesday in Shelton. Brianna Boulanger, Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate: The sophomore had five points on three goals and two...
