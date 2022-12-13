ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

fox9.com

Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night

(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

State Patrol: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash just north of Belle Plaine. Earlier Friday, MSP tweeted an update regarding statewide crash and spinout numbers as of 11:30. Around 5 p.m., a follow-up tweet was posted indicating one of the reported crashes had turned fatal.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021

A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Asia Mall brings wide variety of cultures under one roof

On a Friday morning in Eden Prairie, Minn., the new Asia Mall has just opened for the day and is already busy with people ready to grab some food and do their grocery shopping. Located in a former Gander Mountain sporting goods store just off Interstate 494, organizers say Asia...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Girls Hockey Shuts Out Elk River/Zimmerman

The Maple Grove girls’ hockey team posted its fifth shutout in its first eight games, blanking Elk River/Zimmeran 3-0 Tuesday night. Bella Shipley and Pim Wilhelmy each scored goals in the first period to give the Crimson the lead for good. Stella Retrum added an empty net goal late...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

12 Twin Cities moms receive free cars, loaded with holiday gifts: "This is Christmas!"

MINNEAPOLIS – The holiday spirit came to a Minneapolis automotive mechanic school Tuesday, when a dozen moms in need got free cars.Destiny Hill from St. Paul was one of the 12 single, working mothers chosen through the Newgate School's Wheels for Women Program.Hill received a Chevy Equinox, packed with wrapped presents for her three young sons."This is Christmas!" Hill said with a laugh.Local dealerships donated the cars that are now giving the women a host of new opportunities."I'm gonna get [my son, Nikolai] into daycare," said Tatyana Krebsbach from Stillwater. "I'm gonna get another job that probably pays better, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

