FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needsDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemiaZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Northbound lanes of I-295 near Monument Road reopen after semitruck crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near Monument Road were closed after a wrong-way dump truck crash Friday afternoon. As of 1 p.m., the dump truck was cleared from the road and lanes were reopened. The Department of Transportation video showed traffic backed up for miles,...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
News4Jax.com
‘Our city is evolving’: Meet Sheriff Waters’ newly appointed leaders of JSO’s Patrol Division
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, law enforcement officers will be “more forward-facing.” That’s the phrase from leaders at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff T.K. Waters. Recently appointed to chief of patrol and chief of patrol support are Jaime Eason and...
News4Jax.com
Family of Jacksonville father of 6 killed making food delivery begs for leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is making a desperate plea for answers, weeks after someone killed a father of six. The widow of 37-year-old James Barron told News4JAX that he was making a food delivery for DoorDash on East 21st Street on Nov. 28 when he was fatally shot. Police haven’t made any arrests.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
News4Jax.com
Greenhouse Bar owners spring forward after trailer theft setback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Owners of a local mobile plant shop, who back in August had their trailer stolen with thousands of dollars of merchandise inside, are moving forward despite a devastating experience. The Greenhouse Bar recently opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverside. Owners Lauren Henry and Jennifer Ness say...
News4Jax.com
Authorities: Man shoots at Clay County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, at least 1 deputy returns fire
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hit by gunfire Friday morning when a man accused of attempted murder fired shots at several Clay County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and at least one deputy returned fire in Green Cove Springs, authorities said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the...
News4Jax.com
Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
News4Jax.com
‘Brutal rapist’ tied to Duval County case captured in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando reported that the sheriff’s office said Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday...
News4Jax.com
What happened to the toxic chemicals at the Shipyards site?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are more questions about the Shipyards site where ground has been broken on a Four Seasons Hotel and other development is taking place along the Northbank. In the past, previous plans for redevelopment were crushed because the soil was contaminated, and the cost to clean...
News4Jax.com
Mayor Lenny Curry and Attorney John Phillips respond to tweets about Kent Stermon, days before his death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A social media disagreement about Kent Stermon between Mayor Lenny Curry and local attorney John Phillips happened two days before Stermon’s death. Now the News4JAX I-TEAM is hearing from both sides. These are the tweets between the two men, made two days before Stermon was...
News4Jax.com
Man released from prison 1 month ago charged with murder after man found fatally shot outside Argyle Forest hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man who was recently released from prison is behind bars again after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found Tuesday outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. Antonio L. Williams is also charged with...
News4Jax.com
Sulzbacher opens doors to those in need as temperatures drop this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures in Jacksonville are expected to drop below 40 degrees over the weekend and Sulzbacher wants to ensure everyone stays warm during the frigid weather. From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, Sulzbacher Downtown and Sulzbacher Village will open temporary sleeping areas in its dining...
News4Jax.com
Lost & found: Moviegoers track lost phones, fraudulent charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville moviegoers are warning others that someone used their lost and found phones to buy expensive electronics. Police are investigating and haven’t announced any arrests, but the victims believe it was an inside job. It started with a simple trip to the movies —...
News4Jax.com
Activist arrested at city council meeting released after night in jail; faces trespassing, resisting arrest charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville community activist who was arrested during a city council meeting Tuesday night was released without bond Wednesday morning. Northside Coalition of Jacksonville President Ben Frazier, 72, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest without violence after he refused to leave the podium during public comment after his allowed time had ended.
News4Jax.com
Holiday trains running at Beaches Branch Library until New Year’s Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Choo! Choo! The trains are running at the Beaches Branch Library!. The train display — featuring winter wonderlands and themed setups — will be on display from Friday, Dec. 16 to Dec. 31. The main train event will be held in the community room...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Chili Cookoff
Join the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County School Board Police, Green Cove Springs Police Department, Orange Park Police Department, Clay County Emergency Management, Clay County Fire Rescue and Operation Barnabas for a chili cook off! Proceeds raised will go towards a local Clay County kid, Shane, who is currently fighting cancer. See you December 18 at 2pm at Whiteys Fish Camp.
News4Jax.com
Board votes against recommending Fernandina Beach townhouse project to commission
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A proposal to tear down four homes and make way for townhouses just steps away from historic downtown Fernandina Beach drew dozens of people to a Planning Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night. Residents pushed back against the proposal, sharing concerns about how they believe the...
News4Jax.com
500 local kids to receive toys during Derrick Henry’s annual event in Yulee
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Derrick Henry is hosting his annual toy giveaway this weekend in Nassau County. The holiday giveaway will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Walmart located at 464016 FL-200 Yulee, FL 32097. The iconic football running back Derrick Henry graduated from...
