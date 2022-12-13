ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
Greenhouse Bar owners spring forward after trailer theft setback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Owners of a local mobile plant shop, who back in August had their trailer stolen with thousands of dollars of merchandise inside, are moving forward despite a devastating experience. The Greenhouse Bar recently opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverside. Owners Lauren Henry and Jennifer Ness say...
Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
What happened to the toxic chemicals at the Shipyards site?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are more questions about the Shipyards site where ground has been broken on a Four Seasons Hotel and other development is taking place along the Northbank. In the past, previous plans for redevelopment were crushed because the soil was contaminated, and the cost to clean...
Sulzbacher opens doors to those in need as temperatures drop this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures in Jacksonville are expected to drop below 40 degrees over the weekend and Sulzbacher wants to ensure everyone stays warm during the frigid weather. From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, Sulzbacher Downtown and Sulzbacher Village will open temporary sleeping areas in its dining...
Lost & found: Moviegoers track lost phones, fraudulent charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville moviegoers are warning others that someone used their lost and found phones to buy expensive electronics. Police are investigating and haven’t announced any arrests, but the victims believe it was an inside job. It started with a simple trip to the movies —...
Activist arrested at city council meeting released after night in jail; faces trespassing, resisting arrest charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville community activist who was arrested during a city council meeting Tuesday night was released without bond Wednesday morning. Northside Coalition of Jacksonville President Ben Frazier, 72, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest without violence after he refused to leave the podium during public comment after his allowed time had ended.
Clay County Sheriff’s Chili Cookoff

Join the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County School Board Police, Green Cove Springs Police Department, Orange Park Police Department, Clay County Emergency Management, Clay County Fire Rescue and Operation Barnabas for a chili cook off! Proceeds raised will go towards a local Clay County kid, Shane, who is currently fighting cancer. See you December 18 at 2pm at Whiteys Fish Camp.
