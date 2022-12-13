Atlanta nurses who mocked expectant moms in TikTok video fired from Emory Healthcare hospital

They’re no longer in labor.

A quartet of Atlanta nurses have been fired for recording a viral TikTok video of them grousing about the irritating habits of the patients they’re tasked with helping and their families.

“We already told you to push the call light,” one nurse says in the clip. “But every five minutes you have a family member coming to the front desk asking for something else.”

A colleague then enters the frame and does a sarcastic impression of a demanding relative.

“Excuse me! Excuse me! Excuse me!” she says. “Can I have some water? Excuse Me! Can I have a blanket?”

Four Emory Healthcare workers appeared in the minute-long clip, which spread widely online before being taken down.

Another nurse who appeared in the video moans about mothers asking about the weight of their newborns while still holding them.

All four of the nurses were dismissed by the hospital due to the video. @marissah690/Tiktok

The nurses also poked fun at expectant mothers in the viral clip. TikTok

The delivery room derision drew a torrent of outrage and concern from online observers, many of whom said the nurses should not be denouncing those they are meant to be caring for.

“Imagine saying these things with women at the most [vulnerable] moment in our lives,” one poster said.

ABC affiliate WSB-TV confirmed the nurses in the video all had their employment terminated.

In a statement, the hospital disavowed the nurses’ behavior.

“This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” Emory University Midtown Hospital said in a statement after the video circulated.

The ex-staffers made the video as part of TikTok’s “ick” challenge, where employees complain about the more unpleasant aspects of their professions.