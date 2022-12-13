Read full article on original website
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco destination boutique promises to make it a worthwhile trip
Nestled between a tree-lined drive and active farmland is a greenhouse and rustic-modern home goods destination boutique. Located at 270 Helm Drive in Pasco, Market North Co. is about a five-minute drive from the Road 68 Walmart, yet it offers visitors a rural setting away from the hustle and bustle of the busy Pasco shopping area.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
KUOW
A 3.5-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens near Pasco have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are deliberating how to transport, bury, compost, or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like armored spikes on the trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the...
opb.org
More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington, have bird flu
Hoar frost collects like icy-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the edges of vast snowy crop fields in Franklin County, in southeast Washington, from the white blur of flat land everywhere else. But this bleak scene is made grimmer when approaching Oakdell Farms...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
As ERs fill, docs beg employers not to require notes from sick workers
As local emergency rooms, urgent care centers and walk-in clinics fill with patients reporting respiratory distress, Tri-City doctors have a plea to employers: Be flexible. If an employee calls in sick, do not require a note from a doctor. Sick employees who can’t immediately access doctors often turn to emergency...
nbcrightnow.com
VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima River Canyon one of the top winter fishing destinations in country
YAKIMA, Wash.- FishingBooker, the world's largest platform for booking fishing trips has compiled a list of top winter fishing destinations for 2023 and the Yakima River Canyon has made the list. "The Canyon is a special place for anglers, locals and visitors," said Adam Stewart, Communications and Travel Manager for...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates
Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates has completed a $2.5 million project to transform the old Banner Bank building at 8200 Gage Blvd. in Kennewick into a 5,380-square-foot medical office. The project included demolishing the interior walls, drywall and ceilings and refitting the building to accommodate 12 exam rooms and on-site X-ray...
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
ifiberone.com
WinCo Foods in Moses Lake sells winning lottery ticket worth $50,000
MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman's Christmas budget likely got bigger after she won big with Washington's Lottery on Wednesday. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jessica A. bought a $5 Loteria Grande scratch ticket from WinCo Foods in Moses Lake and won the $50,000 top prize. Out of...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 14: "tWITCH" dies, KPD graffiti arrests, it's snowing and more
"tWITCH" the former actor, dancer and DJ on "Ellen" has died. Kennewick police arrested two juveniles suspected of spray-painting graffiti, and snow is falling in the Tri-Cities.
FOX 11 and 41
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
FOX 11 and 41
Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their locations...
nbcrightnow.com
More Dense Freezing Fog....Snow On The Way Sunday
Dense fog/freezing fog tonight chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Be prepared for low visibility with very slick roads especially bridges and overpasses. There is also an air stagnation advisory in place through until Saturday afternoon for the Yakima Valley. Our next chance for snow arrives Sunday with...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Yakima hit-and-run arrested in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Detectives with the Kennewick Police's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located and arrested a suspect on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick on December 15. The 26-year-old male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant in connection to a hit-and-run in Yakima. According to Kennewick Police...
