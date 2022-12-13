ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco destination boutique promises to make it a worthwhile trip

Nestled between a tree-lined drive and active farmland is a greenhouse and rustic-modern home goods destination boutique. Located at 270 Helm Drive in Pasco, Market North Co. is about a five-minute drive from the Road 68 Walmart, yet it offers visitors a rural setting away from the hustle and bustle of the busy Pasco shopping area.
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store

It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

As ERs fill, docs beg employers not to require notes from sick workers

As local emergency rooms, urgent care centers and walk-in clinics fill with patients reporting respiratory distress, Tri-City doctors have a plea to employers: Be flexible. If an employee calls in sick, do not require a note from a doctor. Sick employees who can’t immediately access doctors often turn to emergency...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima River Canyon one of the top winter fishing destinations in country

YAKIMA, Wash.- FishingBooker, the world's largest platform for booking fishing trips has compiled a list of top winter fishing destinations for 2023 and the Yakima River Canyon has made the list. "The Canyon is a special place for anglers, locals and visitors," said Adam Stewart, Communications and Travel Manager for...
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates

Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates has completed a $2.5 million project to transform the old Banner Bank building at 8200 Gage Blvd. in Kennewick into a 5,380-square-foot medical office. The project included demolishing the interior walls, drywall and ceilings and refitting the building to accommodate 12 exam rooms and on-site X-ray...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

WinCo Foods in Moses Lake sells winning lottery ticket worth $50,000

MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman's Christmas budget likely got bigger after she won big with Washington's Lottery on Wednesday. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jessica A. bought a $5 Loteria Grande scratch ticket from WinCo Foods in Moses Lake and won the $50,000 top prize. Out of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their locations...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

More Dense Freezing Fog....Snow On The Way Sunday

Dense fog/freezing fog tonight chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Be prepared for low visibility with very slick roads especially bridges and overpasses. There is also an air stagnation advisory in place through until Saturday afternoon for the Yakima Valley. Our next chance for snow arrives Sunday with...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in Yakima hit-and-run arrested in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Detectives with the Kennewick Police's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located and arrested a suspect on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick on December 15. The 26-year-old male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant in connection to a hit-and-run in Yakima. According to Kennewick Police...
KENNEWICK, WA

