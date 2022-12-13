ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Video: D.C. reporter Kelsey Nicole Nelson on Giants-Commanders rematch

By NY Post Video
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIzST_0jhQqZXW00

Washington D.C. sports reporter Kelsey Nicole Nelson joins The Post’s Brandon London to preview the Week 15 Giants-Commanders match-up from an opposing perspective.

Watch the full discussion on YouTube!

https://youtu.be/djXZt2LtsJw

Comments / 0

 

New York City, NY
