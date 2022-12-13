ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry & Meghan’ Breaks Record as Netflix’s Biggest Documentary Debut

By Samantha Nungesser
 6 days ago

The royal hype surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘s unprecedented docuseries does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. In fact, Harry & Meghan has already broken the Netflix record as the platform’s biggest documentary debut less than one week after its premiere.

Directed by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, the show, which dropped its first three episodes last Thursday (Dec. 8), follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story, as told by them. It also sheds more light on their controversial decision to take a step back from their duties as working royals.

According to Netflix, the first three episodes of the docuseries had 81.55 million hours viewed, giving it the record for the most hours viewed across any other documentary on the platform in its premiere week. After only four days, 28 million households tuned in for all the royal gossip. Plus, it has appeared in the Top 10 category on the streamer in 85 countries, including No. 1 in the United Kingdom. No surprise there.

So far, fans have witnessed Meghan explaining her first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II — which she compared to Medieval Times — Harry taking down “Royal Correspondents” and also seen clips from Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview . The couple even revealed new footage of their adorable children , and that’s only in the first batch of episodes.

In a teaser released for the final three episodes, which will drop on Thursday, Dec. 15, Harry is heard saying, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Assuming the remainder of bombshell statements from the couple match what we’ve already seen, it’s entirely likely that this series will only continue to rake in more viewers.

Aside from Harry & Meghan, other titles are doing numbers on the Netflix charts, including Wednesday , which just passed 1 billion viewing hours — making it only the third series to do so within its first 28 days. The Jenna Ortega-led show even passed Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Netflix’s No. 2 most popular English-based language series.

Both shows are currently up for awards at the 2023 Golden Globes.

skitter
5d ago

it's really sad and pathetic that nexflix pays millions to lier's and whinny spoiled rich people tear down their own family. I am glad I don't waste my money on nexflix

St Nn
5d ago

I disagree. people may have tuned IN just out of morbid curiosity. The real numbers are the people that tuned right back OUT . because of this rehashed boring whingefest !

Candace Leduc
5d ago

I agree that some of the people viewed it by just tuning in & then out immediately. They're getting these views for all the wrong reasons, not because they're liked, it's because they're so vile & ridiculous that you wonder what BS they are ready to spew next. To make MONEY off trashing their families & the monarchy is beyond spiteful & reprehensible. They truly have no morals.

Distractify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Cards Get Cuter Every Year

It's a tradition for most families during the holidays to send out a Christmas card, and the same is true for the British royal family. Each year, royalists anticipate the release of Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card featuring their adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili

In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Reader's Digest

The Surprising Thing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Said About Elton John

It was Elton John’s last ever live performance in the United States before he’s set to officially retire—and he truly got a royal sendoff!. On Nov. 20, after playing 189 concert dates around North America for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, John sat down at the piano in the U.S. one last time at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The celebs came out in droves to catch the stadium show: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Taron Egerton and Jude Law were just a few of the stars watching the concert, which also featured performances by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Ripped Apart After She Mocks Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth II: 'How Utterly Disrespectful'

Social media users were left outraged after watching episode two of the bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.During the show, Meghan Markle reenacted the first time her husband, Prince Harry, introduced his then-girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II – leaving many viewers offended by her attempted humor."[Meghan] absolutely should have known that a woman would greet the Queen of England with curtsy. Wasn’t it reported she studied the life and style of Princess Diana? Look how uncomfortable Harry is," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Interesting footage... seems like Meghan Markle didn't mind making other people bow/curtsy to herself –...
RadarOnline

Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa

Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
