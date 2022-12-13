Read full article on original website
Cardinals-Broncos injury report: QB Russell Wilson passes tests but out Sunday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passed concussion protocols but will be held out precautionarily against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday. The Broncos had hinted that Wilson was not guaranteed to play if he exited the concussion protocols. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien is in...
Hard Knocks recap: DeAndre Hopkins’ mom steals the show
After a week off for both the Arizona Cardinals and HBO cameras, Hard Knocks was back for its fifth installment on Wednesday night. Off the field, we got a closer look into DeAndre Hopkins’ life and the inspiration he gets from his mother, Sabrina Greenlee. On the field, we...
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no stranger to Broncos, Mile High Stadium
TEMPE — Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride is heading back to where his football dream began when Arizona travels to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Hailing from the area and playing college ball at Colorado State, McBride is sure to see more than a handful of those close to him in the same stands he once sat in as a Broncos fan on Sunday.
Cardinals sign QB David Blough, place Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore on IR
The Arizona Cardinals announced seven roster moves on Wednesday spearheaded by placing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Rondale Moore on injured reserve. Arizona also signed quarterback David Blough off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, signed tight end Maxx Williams from its own practice squad, re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker to the 53-man roster, added quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad and designated right guard Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘disappointed’ for GM Steve Keim: ‘It’s not easy’
TEMPE –The Arizona Cardinals season took yet another turn on Wednesday when a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport surfaced regarding GM Steve Keim taking a health-related leave of absence away from the team. While seemingly abrupt, Rapoport added the following day the move had been developing over...
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expected to undergo knee surgery after Christmas
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected set to undergo knee surgery after Christmas, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday. Murray went down during a run in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the New England Patriots and was carted off the field. Kingsbury later confirmed that he tore his ACL.
Broncos cautious even if Russell Wilson clears concussion protocols
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson stretched for a bit and threw a few passes during individual drills ahead of the Denver Broncos’ practice Wednesday as he works his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Wilson sustained a head injury Sunday when the veteran quarterback dived head-first...
Sean Kugler in filing: Cardinals firing him was ‘miscommunication’ or ‘mistaken identity’
Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler in a legal filing called allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard in Mexico City in November “unsubstantiated.”. In a statement released by his lawyers, Kugler said he was fired due to a “miscommunication” or...
Cardinals’ Colt McCoy focused on task at hand, being there for Murray
TEMPE — It’s a bittersweet time for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy. Given the reins of the offense for the rest of the regular season — and potentially into next year — McCoy has four games left in 2022 to help get the Cardinals back on some sort of right track to close out the season.
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency
TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team
The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Scott McGough to 2-year deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with reliever Scott McGough on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander spent the last four seasons playing professional baseball in Japan, totaling 80 saves across 232.2 innings pitched with a 2.94 ERA for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever
The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
