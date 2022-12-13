Read full article on original website
Related
Grubhub's data finds that burritos were most popular ordered food of 2022
Rounding out this year's top five were cheeseburgers, cheese pizza, pad Thai and chicken quesadillas.
Houston Chronicle
Chicken cacciatore is tender, saucy and a cinch in the Instant Pot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For someone who collects, develops and cooks recipes for a living, I have an extremely inefficient, you might say nonexistent, organization system for keeping track of all of them. There are cookbooks. There's a binder. A few are lurking in Google Docs. Many standbys are filed away in my head, and I simply pull them up on my phone whenever I'm ready to make them.
Comments / 0