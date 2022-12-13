Read full article on original website
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games are coming to Switch and PS4
The first six Final Fantasy games, remastered in retro pixelated form, are headed to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in spring 2023, Square Enix announced Sunday. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series features redone 2D pixel graphics, rearranged soundtracks, modernized UI, and other extras, including a bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.
Pokémon Go December 2022 Community Day, Timed Research guide
Pokémon Go is ending its year as usual with a Community Weekend, bringing back Pokémon featured in Community Days from the past year. On Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 players will be able to find previous Community Day Pokémon in the wild, with a high chance to find them shiny.
High on Life is actually one of 2022’s best shooters
It’s tempting to write off High on Life as a Justin Roiland-fueled comedic game where your opinion of it rests solely on whether or not his particular brand of comedy lands with you. And while that’s largely accurate, it glosses over High on Life being one of the best and most creative shooters released in 2022.
Everyone has a shiny Pokémon now
Shiny Pokémon used to be a prized possession of Pokémon fans everywhere. These rare Pokémon that sport an alternate color scheme have a 1 in 4,096 chance of appearing in the wild in more recent games. Because of this, the special Pokémon long served as an emblem of a dedicated trainer that would put the hunt for rare monsters above anything else. Catching a single shiny Pokémon could take multiple sessions of grinding for hours at a time. But that’s starting to change, as recent mainline games have made shinies easier to find, and now it seems like everyone and their mother has shiny Pokémon.
