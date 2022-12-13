ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Crystal River Woman Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Her 77-Year-Old Husband

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Powxc_0jhQqAib00 Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, Source: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A Crystal River woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of her husband.

Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, entered a guilty plea on October 4, 2022, to a lesser count of murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon.

“Justice was served thanks to the professional collaboration between CCSO Major Crimes detectives and prosecutors from the Fifth Judicial Circuit,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “From the very beginning, our team worked hard on piecing together this heinous puzzle of a crime. Once we solved this case, prosecutors at the State’s Attorney’s Office worked just as hard to ensure Crites-Worley received the sentence she deserved.”

On March 30, 2020, deputies responded to a residence in Crystal River in reference to a well-being check, where they first made contact with an injured woman, later identified as Crites-Worley.

In the news: Oklahoma Man Arrested After Using A ‘Black Powder’ Pistol To Shoot At Victim’s Feet

Deputies then found a 77-year-old deceased male on the property as they continued their security check.

This male was later identified as her husband, Lawrence Howard Worley, Sr. As detectives continued their investigation into this murder, Crites-Worley was hospitalized for her injuries.

As a person of interest, detectives questioned her upon her release and determined she was responsible for the first-degree murder of her husband.

