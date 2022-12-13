Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through O.C. neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood.
We asked barbers the unspoken rules they wish customers knew — here are their 8 musts for shop etiquette
"My biggest pet peeve is lateness," says Rey Tineo of Status Barber Studio in New York. "You can chat and hang out, but please show up on time."
Comments / 0