Ohio State outbid by SEC school, couldn't afford 5-star recruit: report

By James Parks
 3 days ago

The new NIL rules in college football have already completely changed the landscape of the sport over the last few years as for the first time, players are able to legally put some serious money in the bank.

Money serious enough that apparently a powerhouse like Ohio State is falling behind in the arms race to lure the top prospects to its football program.

Speaking on 97.1 FM in Columbus, reporter Dave Biddle claimed that Ohio State missed out on a 5-star recruit because the school was unable to offer him even half of what he was seeking in NIL compensation.

The unnamed player got an offer in the neighborhood of $800,000 per season to play at Georgia, a figure that doesn't even include a reported signing bonus of $1.8 million more on top of that.

Ohio State, Biddle said, could not offer him more than $500,000.

"They didn't get him over $750k," Biddle said on 97.1. "UGA offered the kid $1.8 million to sign and 800k per season. OSU couldn't get him more than 500k."

Ohio State's place in the new NIL market in college football came into clearer focus recently when athletic director Gene Smith sent out a statement to supporters asking fans and business leaders to support the Buckeyes' collectives.

And head football coach Ryan Day made headlines during the summer when he reportedly told businessmen and Ohio State supporters that the football team would need $13 million in NIL money to keep his current roster on campus.

Smith's recent statement and the overall increase in money sloshing through NIL collectives across college football from mega-boosters would seem to imply that Day's estimate may have already increased since the summer.

