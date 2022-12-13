ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell shocked by fake punt, pass to tackle against Vikings

Campbell had no shame admitting the truth on Tuesday.

Remember how Dan Campbell was harshly criticized for going for it so many times on fourth down in Detroit's Week 3 loss to the Vikings? Well now he's being praised for running a game-changing fake punt and a risky pass to an offensive lineman that sealed Detroit's win over the Vikings in Week 14.

But here's the thing... he had nothing to do with either play. Both caught him off guard.

On The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Campbell said he didn't want to run the fake punt on 4th-and-8 deep inside their own territory but the play was called because half of Campbell's intended "don't run it" message never got through to special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

"Well, first of all here's what happened on that play" Campbell said. "My button, I didn't get it down fast enough. I was saying 'don't run it' and Fipp heard me say 'run it' and then before I knew it just hit, so it worked out great."

The result was a 42-yard gain on the fake that led to a Detroit touchdown and a 21-7 lead with under six minutes to go in the third quarter. Had Campbell pressed the button on his communication device on time, it would've been a punt and Minnesota would've had a chance to go down the field and tie the game.

Then in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing 31-23, the Lions faced a 3rd-and-7 at the 2-minute warning and they converted a pass to right tackle Penei Sewell for a 9-yard gain and a first down.

That play might not have been allowed had Campbell not been distracted by the crowd doing the wave.

"I'm so focused on the wave and I said, 'Yeah, that's fine.' I look up and we're throwing it Penei and I'm like, 'What the f*** we doing?'" he explained. "But it worked out great."

If that play doesn't happen, the Lions would've had to settle for a field goal attempt, which if missed the Vikings would've had at least one timeout and a chance to tie the game.

