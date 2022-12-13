ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Don Lemon, partner invited to White House for same-sex marriage bill signing

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
 3 days ago

CNN anchor Don Lemon and his partner attended President Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday at the White House.

“It will affect us. We are happy to be here to witness this moment. When we got the invitation from the White House, I said immediately, absolutely, we want to come and experience this,” Lemon said while appearing on CNN from the South Lawn standing next to his partner, Tim Malone, a New York-based luxury real estate executive.

“It’s pretty amazing. I don’t know what I was expecting, but the crowd seems lively. Everybody seems like they’re in a pretty good mood. It’s pretty exciting to be here,” Malone said. “I’m glad we came.”

Biden signed the legislation to safeguard marriage equality, which the White House has described as “personal” to the president, at a celebratory event attended by more than 2,000 people.

Lemon and Malone got engaged before the pandemic, the anchor said, and, after briefly postponing wedding planning, picked up a marriage license from a New York courthouse that expires on Dec. 18.

“So we have to get married before Dec. 18, or we gotta go stand in line at the courthouse in New York and do it all over again,” Lemon deadpanned.

A longtime prime-time host on CNN, Lemon was recently tapped by new network boss Chris Licht to serve as a host of its revamped morning show along with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Michael Judge
3d ago

“But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter: Then the LORD rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the LORD out of heaven;”-Genesis 19:4,24

Charlotte Marie Morgan
3d ago

This means one day me and his father will be walking my sweet boy down the isle and giving him away to the beautiful and sweet man that he is going to marry, and there is absolutely nothing, ppl who traffic in willful ignorance and hate can do about it. Thanks B! 🌈😘

Dale
2d ago

i know this has got to go against Biden s religion he claims to so devout inwhat are the Catholic's saying , i wonder !!!!

