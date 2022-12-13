Read full article on original website
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure. The proposal is known […] The post Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wlrn.org
Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...
WSVN-TV
FedEx driver pronounced dead in Coral Gables neighborhood after truck hits tree
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered above scene as...
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
iheart.com
Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport
Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
Best ongoing Christmas events in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here's a list of ongoing merrymaking opportunities that will keep you in the holiday spirit:. Holiday dining:Best restaurants for...
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds
A Palm Beach County man is headed to prison after he was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining more than $800,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Click10.com
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting
Two people, a man and teen, were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic to the neighborhood and councilmembers agreed.
thesource.com
Lil Meech Arrested at Ft. Lauderdale Airport for Glock Found In His Luggage
On Tuesday, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after security discovered a firearm in his bags. According to TMZ, Broward Co. Sherrif’s Office deputies arrived at the airport and arrested Lil Meech. Reports state the firearm was a Glock 19 9mm....
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
Click10.com
Police looking for Broward thieves who rob, sometimes shoot people selling items online
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are trying to track down a group of thieves using social media to commit armed robberies. Since Nov. 30, police in the city have been dealing with numerous robberies and a shooting that left a man dead. “We can have two people out there...
Click10.com
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city
Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a "large scale" power outage.
foxsports640.com
Body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach; death may have been self-inflicted
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– Authorities investigating a body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach are reporting that the victim may have committed suicide. Investigators were called to the 400 block of Fort…
Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million
There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs. The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
