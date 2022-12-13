ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure. The proposal is known […] The post Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport

Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy