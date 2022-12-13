Read full article on original website
Vermont State Police IDs victim in fatal shooting in St Johnsbury
Vermont State Police As the investigation into Wednesday’s fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury continues, the Vermont State Police is able to identify the victim as Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, who lived in the home at 78 Hastings Street where the incident occurred. An autopsy performed Thursday, December 15, 2022,...
Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in St Johnsbury
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury. The investigation began after the St. Johnsbury Police Department received a call at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday requesting a welfare check at 78 Hastings St. for a report that an individual may have been shot. Responding officers arrived on scene and confirmed that an individual was deceased inside the residence. St. Johnsbury police requested the Vermont State Police respond and lead the investigation.
Three more segments on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to open Thursday
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced that three more segments of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) – Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville, and Cambridge to Sheldon — will be open for public use on December 15th. “The AOT project team...
UVMHN breaks ground on second housing project, child care center for workers
Sunny Eappen, UVM Health Network President and CEO, discusses the second apartment building breaking ground in the South Burlington City Center area (behind Trader Joe's). The new facility for UVMHN employees will add 120 units on top of 61 that are nearing competition. The facility will also have a child care center. VermontBiz photos.
AARP Vermont welcomes Erin Boyd as senior operations associate
Erin Boyd of South Burlington, former operations analyst and special projects manager at Shelburne Farms, has joined AARP Vermont(link is external) as senior operations associate. In her new role, Boyd will be responsible for budget analysis and financial management; office operations; and event coordination across the state and will support AARP’s work around advocacy, outreach and education, and community service.
Student reporters provide more than 1,100 news stories to 1,200 media outlets in 17 states
Vermont Business Magazine University-led student statehouse reporting programs provided more than 1,000 news stories to 1,200 media outlets in 17 states, according to a new report(link is external) from the Center for Community News at the University of Vermont. “Student reporters are holding legislators accountable as the number of regular...
Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak selects Gavin Boyles as deputy treasurer
Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak has selected Gavin Boyles of Montpelier to serve as deputy state treasurer when Pieciak takes office in January. Boyles most recently worked as general counsel for the Department of Financial Regulation overseeing all legal functions at the department and a team of nine legal professionals. “I have...
VT gets $19.6 million for affordable housing funding
Funding Will Create, Preserve 78 Affordable Units in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBank Boston) awarded nearly $19.6 million in grants, loans, and interest-rate subsidies to support 32 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond. These projects, funded in part through FHLBank Boston’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), will create or preserve 929 rental and homeownership units for individuals and families earning up to 80% of the area median income. As part of this funding round, Vermont received $900,000 for 78 affordable units of rental and homeownership housing in Hinesburg, Randolph, and Vergennes.
Chris Montagnino named vice president of Champlain College Online
Chris Montagnino, former vice president of university partnerships at Dallas-based Academic Partnerships, has been named vice president of Champlain College Online(link is external), Champlain College's online degree- and certificate-granting division for adult learners. Montagnino joins the Champlain community with nearly 25 years' experience in adult and online higher education, building...
Brittany Melvin joins SilverLake Wealth Management as vice president
Brittany Melvin, former director of sales and marketing at Burlington Country Club, has joined the Williston financial advisory firm SilverLake Wealth Management(link is external) as vice president of client services and public relations. “As SilverLake continues to grow, Brittany will play an integral role in the process of showing the...
