Oakley, KS

Winter weather shuts down part of I-70 in western Kansas

By Rebekah Chung
 3 days ago

OAKLEY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 in Oakley, Kansas, because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.

The interstate is closed in both directions from Oakley to the Colorado state line due to blowing snow. I-70 remains closed into Denver, Colorado, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible.

KDOT encourages motorists to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions.

Additional closures may be necessary if conditions worsen. Follow Northwest Kansas KDOT on Facebook or Twitter for updates.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit kandrive.org , or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

