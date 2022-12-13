PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Kristina M. Lopez, 36, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of registration during a traffic stop at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, near the intersection of Patton and Market streets just south of the city’s downtown. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Lopez driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe without a front license plate. During the traffic stop, police determined that Lopez’s Illinois driver’s license was suspended since 2015. After Lopez was arrested, police searched her person on scene and found a vial containing 7.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. After Lopez was taken to the Ford County Jail, correctional officers searched her and found a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine hidden in her pants. The vehicle Lopez was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

PAXTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO