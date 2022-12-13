Read full article on original website
Obituary: Brundy Marron
CHAMPAIGN — Brundy (Marquis) Marron, 80, mother of a Paxton resident, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Bickford Memory Care in Champaign. A private family memorial will be observed at a later date in one of her favorite places. Mrs. Marron...
Obituary: Krista Ann Woltz-Hernandez
Krista Ann Woltz-Hernandez, 44, of Buckley passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells, Paxton. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Krista was born July 26, 1978 in...
Obituary: Scott Bennett
Senator Scott Bennett, 45, of Champaign passed away unexpectedly on Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) from brain cancer at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Scott was born on July 16, 1977, to Dr. Robert and Barbara Bennett, in Fort Campbell, Ky., where Robert was stationed in the Army. When he was an infant, the family moved to Gibson City, where five generations of his family have worked on their family farm, something Scott cherished. After Scott graduated from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School in 1995, Scott went on to study history at Illinois State University, graduating in 1998. He then went on to law school at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he graduated in 2002.
PBL boys basketball loses 54-42 to Shelbyville
PAXTON – With a 54-42 loss to Shelbyville on Friday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team fell to a record of 2-7. “We’re still figuring out what it means to compete for 32 minutes and play hard and smart on both ends of the floor,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “The game’s not coming easy for us, and until we learn how to compete for 32 minutes and what it means to play hard, it’s going to be really tough for us.”
GCMS/Fisher wrestling splits HOIC duals with Ridgeview/Lexington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team split a pair of Heart of Illinois Conference duals on Wednesday. The Falcons won 52-21 over Ridgeview/Lexington before losing 44-27 to LeRoy/Tri-Valley, which defeated R/L 41-24 in the triangular meet. “I’m super proud of our guys. We continue to...
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 72-24 over Westville
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 72-24 over Westville on Thursday. Mikayla Knake scored 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, while recording one assist and three steals. Addison Lucht had 17 points, three assists, three steals and one rebound and Morgan Sinn had 11 points, one assist, three rebounds and six steals.
GCMS girls basketball wins 55-26 over Blue Ridge
FARMER CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 55-26 over Blue Ridge on Thursday. Sophie Ray led GCMS (4-7) in scoring with 21 points while Reagan Tompkins also scored in double figures with 10 points. Cally Kroon and Rylee Stephens each had six points while...
PBL 7th-grade boys basketball wins 33-20 over Hoopeston Area
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 33-20 over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday. Zach Atkins had 15 points for PBL while Lucas Calver and Joe Medler each had eight points and Camden Waugh had tow points. Medler also had 16 rebounds while Owen Tavenner had five rebounds and five assists.
Paxton Police Blotter: Woman arrested for meth in traffic stop
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Kristina M. Lopez, 36, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of registration during a traffic stop at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, near the intersection of Patton and Market streets just south of the city’s downtown. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Lopez driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe without a front license plate. During the traffic stop, police determined that Lopez’s Illinois driver’s license was suspended since 2015. After Lopez was arrested, police searched her person on scene and found a vial containing 7.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. After Lopez was taken to the Ford County Jail, correctional officers searched her and found a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine hidden in her pants. The vehicle Lopez was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
