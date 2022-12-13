ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70

Court documents state that on August 12 of 2021, officers with the Bloomington Police Department pulled over a Chevy Malibu driven by Adams III for multiple traffic violations. When police asked Adams III to step out of the car, he sped off at a high rate of speed. Police pursued Adams III, who after a brief car chase got out of the Chevy and ran into a patch of woods. Officers took him into custody without further incident.

The D.O.J. said upon further investigation, police found about 3.2 grams of cocaine on Adams III and a loaded semiautomatic handgun in a bag of his.

At the time of the arrest, Adams III was on federal supervised release after serving a 104-month prison sentence for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, noted the D.O.J.

FOX59

