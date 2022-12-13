ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Former Marine dragged ‘half a football field’ by woman with criminal history as chase ensues across NC county lines

By Hayley Fixler
cbs17
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

peachlyn1
3d ago

I'm confused, they lowered her bail because she has no way to pay that amount? Shouldn't that be the point since she seems to be quite good at fleeing, that's her MO...why make it easy for her to make bail so she can flee again? With those charges I doubt she'll willingly hang around and make herself available to return! I'm glad the officer is ok!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

North Carolina deputy killed by hit-and-run driver identified

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy