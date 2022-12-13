Read full article on original website
Major League Pickleball’s Teams Now Have Players and Locations
Major League Pickleball has now chosen cities for its first 12 teams as it gears up for its inaugural season. The league announced the locations along with the results of Thursday’s 48-player draft, held at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Each team will comprise two men and...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth invests in Invited, the nation’s largest golf club owner
Jordan Spieth started his golf life at Brookhaven Country Club in Texas, spending countless hours on the course and range, with friends and family as he started developing into the golfer that would eventually win three majors (so far) and become No. 1 in the world. Brookhaven is owned by...
Golf.com
2022 PNC schedule: Tiger, Charlie, tee times, format, and more
The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.
Pirates sign former Phillies pitcher to bolster starting rotation
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris gets married to "best friend" Caitlin Sellers
PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris has taken to Instagram to reveal he has tied the knot with his "best friend" Caitlin Sellers. Zalatoris, 26, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to reveal his latest news. He captioned his post: "Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with...
Wisconsin lands transfer QB Nick Evers from Oklahoma
With quarterback Graham Mertz in the transfer portal, Wisconsin has landed transfer Nick Evers from Oklahoma.
The ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the US, according to Yelp
Temperatures are cooling across the country, but our chocolate is only getting hotter.
Golf.com
Fred Couples explains the key to hitting the ball straight every time
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Swinging a golf club is not simple, but watching Fred Couples play, you could easily be fooled. Few players in the history of the game have had the rhythm, balance and fluidity that...
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays
St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
Can International Growth Spark NBA’s 1st Mexico Franchise?
In October 1992, the Houston Rockets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 104-102 in an exhibition game — an otherwise unremarkable event if not because it was the first NBA game ever contested in Mexico. That Hakeem Olajuwon — the first-ever non-American NBA MVP — starred in that game is...
Fanatics Could Kick Off Major Sports Betting Push in January
A major new player on the sports betting scene is expected to make its debut next month. Fanatics is aiming to launch its BetFanatics app next month in Maryland. Fanatics already has connections to millions of consumers through its retail platform and collectibles company. Last month, it struck a deal...
NFL, NBA Stars Betting On New Cycling League Becoming Spectator Sport
A startup league is looking to make one of the most popular fitness activities into a popular spectator sport. The National Cycling League announced a $7.5 million seed round on Thursday to fund its short-form, technology-forward racing league. The round was led by Will Ventures, co-founded by retired NFL player...
WNBA Passes on 2024 Expansion, Shooting for 2025
The WNBA has faced delays in its plans to expand, but it remains committed to a long-term plan. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledged to The Athletic that there would be no announcement on a new expansion site this year, as previously hoped, but maintained that the WNBA is on a growth trajectory.
Judge Rejects Settlement for Carolina Panthers’ Failed $800M HQ
Another setback has unfolded regarding a failed $800 million headquarters and training facility for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A federal judge has rejected a settlement plan for GT Real Estate — a development arm controlled by Panthers owner David Tepper — that filed for bankruptcy in June after investing more than $170 million toward the construction of the ill-fated project.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Is The Next NCAA President
The NCAA’s next president is coming straight out of politics. On Thursday, the governing body announced that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, will replace Mark Emmert as president in March 2023. Though he hasn’t worked in college sports, Baker played basketball at Harvard before building a career both in the public and private sector.
NFL: Two Games in Germany Possible With Mexico Out
Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the league played more than four games in Germany through 2025 — and it seems it will happen sooner than later. The league announced that due to renovations ahead of the 2026 World Cup,...
The NLRB Is Going After The NCAA’s Amateurism Model
In February, a college athlete advocacy organization called the National College Players Association filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging USC, UCLA, the Pac-12, and the NCAA all misclassify football and basketball players as “amateurs” when they should really be considered employees. The NCPA just...
Joe Burrow, Family Invest in Pro Volleyball Federation
As one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow understands the importance of supporting the next generation. Hence, his latest investment in a rising professional sport. On Friday, Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, announced they have become founding partners in the Pro Volleyball...
Chris Paul: From HBCU Advocate to HBCU Graduate
Both of NBA superstar Chris Paul’s parents attended Winston-Salem State University. On Friday, the Phoenix Suns point guard’s educational journey will become complete as he graduates from the historically black college with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. The 12-time NBA All-Star has been working on and off toward...
