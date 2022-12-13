The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO