Georgia State

thegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth invests in Invited, the nation’s largest golf club owner

Jordan Spieth started his golf life at Brookhaven Country Club in Texas, spending countless hours on the course and range, with friends and family as he started developing into the golfer that would eventually win three majors (so far) and become No. 1 in the world. Brookhaven is owned by...
TEXAS STATE
Golf.com

2022 PNC schedule: Tiger, Charlie, tee times, format, and more

The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf.com

Fred Couples explains the key to hitting the ball straight every time

Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Swinging a golf club is not simple, but watching Fred Couples play, you could easily be fooled. Few players in the history of the game have had the rhythm, balance and fluidity that...
Front Office Sports

Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays

St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
TAMPA, FL
Front Office Sports

WNBA Passes on 2024 Expansion, Shooting for 2025

The WNBA has faced delays in its plans to expand, but it remains committed to a long-term plan. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledged to The Athletic that there would be no announcement on a new expansion site this year, as previously hoped, but maintained that the WNBA is on a growth trajectory.
Front Office Sports

Judge Rejects Settlement for Carolina Panthers’ Failed $800M HQ

Another setback has unfolded regarding a failed $800 million headquarters and training facility for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A federal judge has rejected a settlement plan for GT Real Estate — a development arm controlled by Panthers owner David Tepper — that filed for bankruptcy in June after investing more than $170 million toward the construction of the ill-fated project.
ROCK HILL, SC
Front Office Sports

NFL: Two Games in Germany Possible With Mexico Out

Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the league played more than four games in Germany through 2025 — and it seems it will happen sooner than later. The league announced that due to renovations ahead of the 2026 World Cup,...
Front Office Sports

The NLRB Is Going After The NCAA’s Amateurism Model

In February, a college athlete advocacy organization called the National College Players Association filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging USC, UCLA, the Pac-12, and the NCAA all misclassify football and basketball players as “amateurs” when they should really be considered employees. The NCPA just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

Joe Burrow, Family Invest in Pro Volleyball Federation

As one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow understands the importance of supporting the next generation. Hence, his latest investment in a rising professional sport. On Friday, Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, announced they have become founding partners in the Pro Volleyball...
CINCINNATI, OH
Front Office Sports

Chris Paul: From HBCU Advocate to HBCU Graduate

Both of NBA superstar Chris Paul’s parents attended Winston-Salem State University. On Friday, the Phoenix Suns point guard’s educational journey will become complete as he graduates from the historically black college with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. The 12-time NBA All-Star has been working on and off toward...
SALEM, MA
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

