Panama City, FL

Panama City moves forward with forensic audit

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Months after former Panama City CRA Director Michael Johnson was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, commissioners are making plans for a full review of the city’s budget.

Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000.

Panama City Commissioners plan for Ward redistricting

Panama City Police said $470,000 was stolen from the Friends of After School Program. Johnson allegedly stole $85,000 from the Community Redevelopment Agency. On Tuesday commissioners authorized City Manager Mark McQueen to negotiate a contract with a forensic auditing firm.

“We want to make sure that we are very, very thorough and uncover everything that we’re able to uncover,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “We want to make sure that there’s a cost-benefit. I don’t want to spend, you know, $1,000 to find $0.10, but I want them to make sure that we go through and that we can satisfy our curiosity, the citizen’s curiosity.”

BCSO says crime has dropped 40% in the past six years

Brudnicki expects the forensic audit to begin next month. There is no timeline for how long the audit may take to complete. But Brudnicki said city officials are already combing through budgets, searching for missing funds.

WKRG News 5

Update: Former Florida city commissioner pleads guilty, admits to voting in exchange for money

Lynn Haven, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal prosecutors dropped a major bombshell in the Lynn Haven corruption case Wednesday.  Court records show that former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes plead guilty to one felony count of fraud and agreed with the government that James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction bribed him.   Barnes became the seventh person […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Commissioner calls for police chief to be fired

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder is calling for Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired after his conversations by text with former City Manager Mike White came to light. “It doesn’t matter actually what he said, but what matters is the fact that Lynn Haven residents deserve much more than that. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Clair Pease appointed to District 5 seat of Bay County Commission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new member to the Bay County Commission. Clair Pease will replace Griff Griffitts who left the position after his election to the District 6 Florida House seat. Pease said she wants to meet with constituents before declaring her goals for the county. Thursday afternoon Claire […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven commissioner testifies in corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder has made no secret of her support of former Mayor Margo Anderson.  That support hasn’t waivered even as Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges and a host of related accusations from the FBI and federal prosecutors.  During a […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Wife of Lynn Haven corruption suspect arrested in drug case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven police have arrested the wife of one of the subjects of the major Lynn Haven corruption case. Ashley Finch, the wife of Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of cocaine. According to an arrest report and information provided by the department, the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf County Prison Contraband

Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Governor appoints new Bay County Commissioner

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday. Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6. Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PC commissioners move forward with ward redistricting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City wards will soon be changing. Commissioners held a final reading to redistrict wards following the 2022 census. In the new maps, Ward 2 in Glenwood will increase in size. If plans are approved Ward 2 will stretch to Frankford Avenue. It will also expand between 11th and 19th […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Never a dull December in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need. Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger. More than 100,000 lights beam every […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Local group of women provide homemade baby clothes to hospitals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local women gather at Destiny Worship Center once a month to help provide homemade items for premature or stillborn infants. The packages are personalized baby clothes designed for those who may not get to go home. The gifts are delivered to two area hospitals. Thos are HCA Florida Gulf Coast […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City plans to improve infrastructure in the Cove

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than four years after Hurricane Michael, Panama City is still rebuilding. Now city workers will begin making repairs in one of the oldest parts of the city. On Tuesday city commissioners approved more than $4 million for a contract to improve water and drainage systems in the Cove. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PC Commissioners add ‘checks and balances’ to departments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioners added more checks and balances to city administration Tuesday. They approved a consideration to re-establish the Director of Economic Development and Community Redevelopment Agencies. Commissioners also created a separate position for the Director of Logistics. City Manager Mark McQueen said the departments previously became condensed. He said that led […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Glenwood community center will soon re-open for residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Less than a week after Glenwood residents expressed frustration over not being able to use the Glenwood Community Center, commissioners addressed those concerns at Tuesday’s meeting. Residents will now be able to use the center beginning in January. They have not been able to use the center since Hurricane Michael. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Christmas at Harder's Park in Panama City

This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with Gulf Coast State College Culinary Chef Denise Crider. Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two. Updated: 7 hours ago. This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious...
PANAMA CITY, FL
AFP

Fire breaks out at historic Panama Canal lock

A small fire broke out Thursday in machines that operate the historic Miraflores Lock on the Panama Canal, which delayed the crossing of some ships but did not shut down interoceanic navigation. The fire started in a tunnel where the machinery of the lock is housed, but the other locks continued working normally, said the Panama Canal Authority.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Rescue Mission celebrates grand re-opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Rescue Mission is almost ready to house and help homeless men in our area. After 3.5 years of work and more than $700,000, the rescue mission had its grand reopening Tuesday evening. Before it closed after Hurricane Michael, the Panama City Rescue Mission was the only men’s […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
