Amarillo, TX

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help

Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Weekend Fire Claims the Life of Two Amarillo Residents

A fire that occurred over the weekend in Amarillo continues to cause devastation even though the flames have been extinguished. In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of North Fairfield. Firefighters fought to control the fire. Once the flames were under control, firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants of the home.
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

