Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
Great News For Gamers; WAC In Amarillo Getting New Game Room
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
Want Something Different This Christmas? Here Are 3 Events For You.
Nothing against Santa, mangers, or Frosty the Snowman. There's plenty of love about the trees, lights, and wrapping paper we're bombarded with this time of year. But if you're looking for something different this time of year...if you want to shake it up a little bit...I've found three events just for you.
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations
It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
Mailing Christmas Presents From Amarillo? Don’t Wait Says USPS
I went to the post office the other day to mail out some Christmas gifts. Usually, I just go the gift card route. So much easier. I just have to put the gift card in an envelope with a regular old stamp. Mission accomplished. This year my daughter wanted to...
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help
Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
North Side Toy Drive Ready to Give Out Gifts to Kids of Amarillo
Amarillo has the biggest hearts. We found that out during our Help 4 the Holidays drive recently. We keep giving and giving. Why? Well, it's Christmas time and we really care about the kiddos. We want them to have a gift that they can call their own. There are a...
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
Where Can You Get a Meal on Christmas Day in Amarillo?
There are undoubtedly many different reasons you may be looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day. You may have a tradition of taking the family out for Christmas dinner. Heck, you may be tired of family and have to get away. Maybe you are traveling and need a...
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Amarillo Have You Tried to Thank Your Amazon Driver Yet?
So recently I read that I could tip my Amazon Driver without tipping my Amazon Driver. What does that mean? Well apparently you can thank your driver and tip your driver and it won't cost you a cent. I was skeptical. I mean nothing in life is really free. Oh,...
Weekend Fire Claims the Life of Two Amarillo Residents
A fire that occurred over the weekend in Amarillo continues to cause devastation even though the flames have been extinguished. In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of North Fairfield. Firefighters fought to control the fire. Once the flames were under control, firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants of the home.
Leaving Amarillo? Here Are The Top Destinations We’re Moving To.
You've heard it. I've heard it. People from Amarillo complaining about the influx of people moving to Yellow City causing all kinds of traffic headaches, longer lines at our favorite places, blah blah blah, and the list goes on. So, when we're finally fed up with people not knowing how to merge on to the highway, where do we go?
Bored? Palo Duro Canyon Has An Amazing Amount Of Events.
I've written to you several times about my love for Palo Duro Canyon. It's easily one of my favorite places to spend a weekend in the Texas panhandle. I was unaware that the good times don't end with the warmer temperatures. Palo Duro Canyon has an amazing amount of events...
In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.
We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
Are Gift Cards the Perfect Amarillo Christmas Gift?
There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
Hey Amarillo is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?
Every day you get up and head to the office. You think about how you would do things differently if you were the boss. Heck, you would be a great boss. If you could just find a business to own. Oh, the American dream. If you owned a business you...
