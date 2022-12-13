ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields Misses Bears Practice With Illness

Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will...
CHICAGO, IL
Chase Claypool ‘in Pretty Good Shape' Learning Bears Offense, Per Luke Getsy

Getsy: Claypool 'in pretty good shape' learning offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool may not be as familiar in the offense as the other Bears wide receivers, but on Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Claypool is actually “in pretty good shape now,” in terms of knowing his assignments on any given play. As for some of the smaller details, Getsy argued that it’s understandable that Claypool may still be lagging a bit behind the others, since he’s only been with the team for six weeks, while everyone else has been working in the offense since summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Potentially Two Feet of Snow Could Hit Dolphins-Bills Game

Potentially two feet of snow could hit Dolphins-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Whether they're ready for it or not, the Miami Dolphins will be walking in a winter wonderland on Saturday. Heavy snow is expected to hit Orchard Park ahead of a key divisional clash between the...
BUFFALO, NY
Chicago, IL
