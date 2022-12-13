Read full article on original website
Bears Should Heed Tony Dungy's Advice About Rebuild, NFL Draft
Bears would be wise to heed Dungy's advice on rebuild, draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Certain people carry tremendous cachet on a subject due to the immense success they've had in their careers. When they talk, you listen. When it comes to building sustained winners in the NFL,...
Zach Wilson to Start for Jets vs. Lions, Mike White Out With Rib Injury
Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions, Mike White out with rib injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Jets are making another move at quarterback. Just three weeks after benching Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White, the Jets will start Wilson in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury.
Twitter's Not Holding Back With Zach Wilson Starting vs. Lions
Mike White is out. Zach Wilson is in. The New York Jets were forced to make another quarterback move, three weeks after benching Wilson for White. Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury. With Wilson making his return, NFL Twitter...
Bears' Eddie Jackson Reports He Will Not Need Surgery on Lisfranc
Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury. The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13....
Hub Arkush Appears on Pro Football Weekly; Updates on Health, Life
Hub Arkush gives update on Pro Football Weekly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Aug. 15, Hub Arkush, analyst and owner of Pro Football Weekly (PFW), suffered a near-fatal heart attack while covering Bears training camp. Four months later, he joined Pro Football Weekly alongside his son (Arthur), Dan...
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Justin Fields Misses Bears Practice With Illness
Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will...
Bears-Eagles Injury Report: Chase Claypool OUT for Week 15 Clash
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' receiving corps, which is already without top target Darnell Mooney, will be even more shorthanded Sunday when the Bears host the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Wide receiver Chase Claypool did not practice all week due to a knee injury and will not...
Bears' Alex Leatherwood-Riley Reiff Platoon Shows Team Looking to Future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For most of the Bears' season, Alex Leatherwood has gone about his business in the background, slowly learning the system during the week while being inactive on Sundays. But the Bears claimed Leatherwood and his contract prior to Week 1 for a reason. They believe in...
Chase Claypool ‘in Pretty Good Shape' Learning Bears Offense, Per Luke Getsy
Getsy: Claypool 'in pretty good shape' learning offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool may not be as familiar in the offense as the other Bears wide receivers, but on Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Claypool is actually “in pretty good shape now,” in terms of knowing his assignments on any given play. As for some of the smaller details, Getsy argued that it’s understandable that Claypool may still be lagging a bit behind the others, since he’s only been with the team for six weeks, while everyone else has been working in the offense since summer.
Potentially Two Feet of Snow Could Hit Dolphins-Bills Game
Potentially two feet of snow could hit Dolphins-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Whether they're ready for it or not, the Miami Dolphins will be walking in a winter wonderland on Saturday. Heavy snow is expected to hit Orchard Park ahead of a key divisional clash between the...
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson Reaggravates Ankle, Questionable for Friday
Tyler Johnson reaggravates ankle, questionable for Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson reaggravated his left ankle in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vegas and is listed as questionable for Friday vs. Minnesota. Johnson logged 11:43 of ice time on Thursday and did not play in the...
