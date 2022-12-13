Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s tonight and highs will only reach the low 40s this weekend. We can’t rule out a shower or two next Monday, but a much better chance for precipitation (including snow) will return next Thursday. It is more likely than not we are getting some snow from that system. It is still too early to tell how much and who is most likely to see the most, but chances are looking promising as of now. We will have the latest information and the rest of your forecast coming up here.

JACKSON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO