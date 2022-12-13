Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/22 – 12/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Police investigate bomb threat at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — Customers were evacuated from a local store Monday afternoon following a potential threat. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in south Jackson at 12:30 p.m for a report of a bomb threat. Authorities say by the time officers arrived, the...
WBBJ
Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
WBBJ
Jackson church celebrates 152 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church held a special service. The Mother Liberty CME Church held a celebration service. The church celebrated its 152nd year in service in the community of Jackson. “The rich history here, as I pointed out in the sermon, is that we are happy for what...
WBBJ
Neighborhoods battle it out to see which is the brightest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local subdivisions battle it out in a friendly holiday contest. The subdivisions of Wndychase, Wrights Mills, and The Timbers in Jackson had a holiday lights contest. Jennifer Weems, who was helping with the contest, gives some details. “It’s the Battle of the Burbs. We are having...
WBBJ
Jackson business spreads holiday cheer with a special sale
JACKSON, TENN. —A local store celebrates the holidays by having a special sale. In the spirit of Christmas, Carriage House Antique Market and Café had a half price sale on all Christmas items on Saturday, December 17 and it continues on Sunday. Carriage House has 100 different dealers...
WBBJ
Chilly Weekend Coming, Snow Chances Increasing Next Week!
Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s tonight and highs will only reach the low 40s this weekend. We can’t rule out a shower or two next Monday, but a much better chance for precipitation (including snow) will return next Thursday. It is more likely than not we are getting some snow from that system. It is still too early to tell how much and who is most likely to see the most, but chances are looking promising as of now. We will have the latest information and the rest of your forecast coming up here.
Comments / 0