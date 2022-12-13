ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: We had to bring Brittney Griner home

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxUo1_0jhQnsIO00

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about a number of topics that are making news including a couple of concerning things happening on Twitter since Elon Musk took over including the rise of antisemitism on the platform and the suppression of people who were protesting China’s government. Congressman Krishnamoorthi also discusses today’s positive report on inflation and the prisoner swap that brought WNBA superstar Brittney Griner home from Russia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card collection

Former President Trump on Thursday announced a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness after teasing a day earlier that he would be making a “major announcement.” While some speculated the announcement would be related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans or Trump’s largely inactive 2024 presidential campaign, it was instead […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is taking public shots at Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (Ky.) plan to pass an omnibus spending package before Christmas, fueling tensions between Senate and House GOP leaders.   McConnell’s Senate allies say that McCarthy’s criticisms are “not helpful” to their efforts to pass a year-end spending package and […]
WGN Radio

Bipartisan committee chairs push for boost in Taiwan, Ukraine weapons sales

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on foreign relations panels are urging Senate and House leadership to pass additional military spending for Taiwan and Ukraine in the next congressional budget package. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and ranking member James Risch (R-Idaho), asked for $500 million to support Ukrainian […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy